Demi Rose Flaunts Cleavage In Green Lace Bra Underneath Of An Open Red Robe

Demi Rose looked festive in her latest Instagram update on Christmas Day. The gorgeous brunette showed off plenty of skin as she rocked a revealing little outfit in front of the camera.

In the sexy snaps, Demi looked smoking hot while wearing a green lace bra. The strappy lingerie featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage and gave fans a small peek at her flat tummy and killer abs in the process.

She wore a bright red silk robe over top of the stunning lingerie. The garment was left open in the front to show off her busty chest. It also included long sleeves and tied around her petite waist while flashing her long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with a large ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Demi laid on a bed made up with white sheets and a furry animal-print blanket. She had one hand placed behind her for balance and the other resting near her mouth. Her knees were bent as she wore a sultry expression on her face.

The second shot featured the model shifting her weight to one side and looking downward. In the third pic, she pushed her hip out and tugged at the ends of her hair while smiling. The final photo featured Demi with one hand on her thigh as she gave a smoldering stare into the lens.

In the background of the shots, a large painting was seen hanging on the wall above the bed. Some laps were also visible. In the caption, Demi revealed that she was on Santa’s nice list this year.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose curls that hung down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Demi’s over 15.5 million followers went wild for the snaps. The pics earned more than 366,000 likes and over 2,800 comments in less than 24 hours after they were shared to her feed.

“U look beautiful and gorgeous baby,” one follower stated.

“I love you soooooo much,” another wrote.

“Merry Christmas babe,” a third user gushed.

“Wow so beautiful and gorgeous in the picture,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves for her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking racy styles that cling to her hourglass figure.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi recently opted for a skintight animal-print corset and thong bottoms that flashed her bare booty. To date, that post has racked up more than 585,000 likes and over 4,900 comments.