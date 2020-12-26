Ayesha Curry Poses Seductively & Counts Down To Husband Stephen Curry’s Return

Foodie Ayesha Curry thrilled her 7.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling trio of shots in which she rocked a gorgeous printed dress. The photos were captured outdoors, and Ayesha posed on a paved patio area with a textured gray wall visible behind her and some holiday greenery and pinecones arranged along the top. Apart from the greenery around her, the only pop of color in the scene came from her stunning dress.

Ayesha rocked a maxi dress that featured structured cups and seaming along the bodice, almost giving the look a corset-like vibe. Thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, and the entire piece was crafted from a floral printed fabric with tones of cream, soft green and vibrant red. She added a belt, which cinched her waist, highlighting her fit figure.

The garment clung to her sculpted upper body, leaving her shoulders and arms exposed, and the fabric draped over her lower half. She posed with one leg bent and extended, bared due to the scandalously high slit on one side of the skirt. The material pooled around her and she kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate necklace and nothing else beyond her engagement ring and wedding band.

Her hair was styled in braids that cascaded down her chest and back, and she gazed at the camera as she posed for the stunning snap.

She added some festive decor for the second shot, incorporating a Santa Claus figure with a North Pole sign. A radiant smile graced her face and she appeared to be laughing at something as the picture was taken. In the third and final share in the series, she gazed over at the Santa Claus figure with one fingertip resting on her chin, a contemplative expression on her face.

Ayesha paired the sizzling snaps with a sweet caption admitting that she could hardly wait until her husband, professional basketball player Stephen Curry, returned. Her fans loved the update, and the post racked up over 251,600 likes as well as 932 comments in just 12 hours.

“You are beautiful inside and out don’t let nobody tell you different!” one fan wrote.

“It’s the leg for me,” another follower chimed in, including a praise hands emoji in the compliment.

“So hot,” a third fan remarked, accentuating her comment with a flame emoji.

“Gorgeous!” another added simply.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Ayesha showed off her fit physique in an athletic ensemble as she went on a hike in a breathtaking spot. She paired black leggings and an eggplant-colored top with a bucket hat and hiking shoes, and looked flawless on her outdoor adventure.