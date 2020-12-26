Holly Sonders Spreads Legs In Schoolgirl Uniform With Plaid Skirt & Black Stockings

Holly Sonders returned to her Instagram account on Saturday morning to share a eye-popping new post with her adoring fans. The former Fox Sports host served up a steamy look for the camera while flashing some skin in the process.

In the sexy snap, Holly looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a sultry schoolgirl uniform. The ensemble included a teeny tiny blue plaid skirt that wrapped tightly around her petite waist and exposed her muscular thighs.

She added a white sleeveless shirt with a collar that clung to her ample bust and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The outfit included a tie that matched her skirt. She completed the style with a pair of sheer black stockings over her long, lean legs and some black rimmed eyeglasses.

Holly sat on the edge of a large wooden table for the shot. She had her legs spread and one foot on the floor. The other rested on top of the table as she arched her back. One of her hands was placed behind her on a nearby sofa for balance. The other rested on her knee as she turned her head to the side and gave a seductive stare into the camera.

Some bright, yellow walls could be seen behind Holly. A light-colored chair with a decorative pillow was also visible. In front of her on the table, a chess set with the pieces laying around could also be spotted.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose curls that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Holly’s 515,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post. The photo garnered more than 4,200 likes in less than an hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 130 messages during that time.

“Favorite pic of you,” one follower wrote.

“I remember randomly seeing you on the golf channel on the TV at my gym at like 3am and thinking, she looks amazing. Best follow I’ve ever done on IG,” another gushed.

“This is amazing,” a third user declared.

“I love you,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in nothing but a stunning white lace lingerie set as she joked about wearing the underwear to her office Christmas party. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 230 comments.