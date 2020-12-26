Kelly Gale Poses On Her Knees In A Skimpy Bikini During A Beautiful Sunset In Hawaii

Kelly Gale enjoyed an extra special Christmas day yesterday, as she spent it in beautiful Hawaii. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a few snaps of how she spent the holiday that have her 1.4 million followers talking for more reasons than one.

The December 25 update included two photos of the Swedish beauty posing on the shore of a gorgeous beach. She was propped up on her knees and rested her hands flat on top of her toned thighs as the calm waves gently flowed up to the sand. The camera was set up in front of her, though Kelly’s focus was on the scene over her shoulder, which was a stunning sunset that lit up the sky with a bright golden-orange glow.

The view was nothing short of breathtaking, but that wasn’t all that captivated the attention of Kelly’s massive online audience. The model herself was quite a sight as she relaxed on the beach in a skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The catwalk queen stunned as she showcased her ample assets in a two-toned gold-and-green swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The two-piece included a triangle-style top with thick gold straps that drew attention to her toned arms and shoulders. It fit snugly over her chest, accentuating her voluptuous cleavage that nearly spilled out of the number thanks to its plunging neckline. Fans were also treated to a good look at her chiseled abs, much to their delight.

On her lower half, the brunette beauty sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were just as risque. The garment showcased her long, lean legs thanks to its high-cut design. It also featured a unique double-waistband, with the first set of straps sitting low on her hips to accentuating her tiny waist. The second set was pulled higher up on her torso, helping to further accentuate her taut stomach and slender frame.

The new addition to Kelly’s feed proved to be incredibly popular, amassing over 31,000 likes in less than 24 hours on her feed. Dozens hit up the comments section of the upload as well to shower the model with love.

“Looking very beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Goddess on the beach,” quipped another fan.

“Nice, gorgeous pics,” a third follower remarked, adding two flame emoji to the end of his comment.

“You are astonishing!” added a fourth admirer.

Kelly has treated her followers to a number of stunning shots from her Hawaiian vacation. Earlier this week, she sent temperatures soaring when she flaunted her pert derriere in a cheeky bikini. Fans were thrilled by the bootylicious shot, awarding it more than 59,000 likes and 392 comments to date.