Alexa Collins Sizzles In Flirty Red Lingerie While Lying On A Fur Rug: ‘Merry Chrysler’

Model Alexa Collins gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers a Christmas treat yesterday afternoon when she heated up her page with a smoking-hot new share.

In the photo, the blond bombshell was seen sprawled out on the floor while striking a suggestive pose. She laid on top of a cozy fur rug with her hands rested on her chest while pushing her hips to the side to emphasize her killer curves. Her platinum locks spilled all around her head on top of the soft brown-and-white carpet, and her piercing brown eyes were locked on the camera above her, gazing at it with an intense stare as she parted her plump lips in a sultry manner.

In the caption, she shared a familiar phrase made popular by vlogger Christine Sydelko: “Merry Chrysler.”

Being Christmas day, Alexa was of course clad in the color of the season — a bold cherry red that popped against her deep, allover tan. She sported a sexy lace bra from Eats Lingerie in the bright hue that boasted a set of thin satin straps, which she cinched together in one hand over her bronzed decolletage. The lingerie also featured a set of underwire cups with a flirty eyelash hem that drew attention to her ample cleavage that was exposed due to the undergarment’s deep scoop neckline.

The Florida cutie also rocked a pair of matching panties that were equally as risque. The piece boasted a daringly cheeky style that teased a glimpse at her perky booty, while its high-cut design allowed Alexa to show off her lean legs and toned thighs. She upped the ante of her racy ensemble by adding the matching garter belt. The piece featured a frilly ruffled hemline and a dainty rose gold cherry charm that fell right over her navel, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Alexa also added a set of silver rings and dainty hoop earrings to give the look a hint of bling.

The festive post was unsurprisingly a hit, amassing more than 24,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Hundreds took to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the social media star with love and holiday wishes.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Merry Christmas beautiful, stay safe always,” one person wrote.

“Best present ever,” quipped another fan.

“Exquisite beauty,” a third follower praised.

“Very sexy pic of you,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Alexa has been sharing a number of scanty looks on her Instagram page lately. Earlier this week, she was seen sporting a similar lingerie look while hitting up the fridge, though that time the undergarments were in a deep navy blue hue. The look proved to be another fan favorite, racking up over 41,000 likes and 643 comments to date.