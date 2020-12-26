WWE’s Sasha Banks Flaunts Luscious Legs & Toned Abs While Chilling By The Pool In Latest Sultry Bikini Snap

WWE’s Sasha Banks is known for her toned physique, and she flaunted it all in her latest photo. The Friday Night SmackDown star took to Instagram this weekend and shared a poolside snap with her 5 million followers, much to their delight.

The photo depicted Banks sitting on the ledge of a pool with her legs spread and arms positioned by her side. The wrestler’s arm muscles were also noticeably ripped as she sat there, posing for the photo, seemingly without a care in the world.

Banks rocked a black and purple bikini for the occasion, which showed off her toned abs and athletic legs. The outfit was topped off with a pair of black shades and a cap, which kept the sun out of the wrestler’s eyes.

“The Boss” looked like she’d been working out at the gym, but it appeared as if she’d been eating Christmas food. In the accompanying caption, Banks revealed that she felt stuffed, and her laidback demeanor suggested that she was having a day of relaxation.

Banks’ fans appreciated the upload as well. Over 250,000 Instagrammers have hit the like button as of this writing, with many of them also taking to the comments section to give the performer a compliment.

“YOU ALWAYS BREAKING THE INTERNET,” gushed one Instagram follower.

“It’s the abs for me,” wrote a second Instagrammer, emphasizing their compliment with a love heart.

“NO ONE IS DOING IT LIKE YOU,” stated a third Instagrammer, who capped their comment with a smiley face and love heart emoji.

Some of Banks’ admirers also took the time to praise her in-ring work, including her recent efforts on WWE television. On last night’s episode of the blue brand’s weekly show, she teamed up with Bianca Belair to take on Carmella and Bayley and Charlotte Flair and Asuka for the Women’s Tag Team titles. While Banks’ team didn’t win the gold, the bout was very well received by the WWE Universe.

However, the superstar could be heading toward bigger things. As The Inquisitr previously documented, one Hall of Famer has expressed an interest in facing Banks in the squared circle, adding further speculation to a potential showdown that’s been teased for years.

Banks has also treated her fans to some glamorous pictures of herself rocking some figure-flaunting outfits in-between her wrestling escapades. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she stunned her followers with a crop top and hot pants ensemble earlier this month.