Jessica Sutta Wows In Bandeau Top While Carmit Bachar Dazzles In Plunge Top & Minskirt For Festive Video

Jessica Sutta, who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls, took to Instagram to share some festive content with band member Carmit Bachar. The entertainer appeared to have spent time with Bachar over the holidays and treated fans to sweet video.

Sutta stunned in a fluffy red bandeau top that was displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. She teamed the ensemble with a matching high-waisted skirt that fell to the floor and covered any footwear she may have been wearing. The “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker rocked short nails and painted them with a coat of polish. Sutta kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore dangling earrings. She styled her wavy brunette hair down with a fringe and put on a fiery display for the occasion.

Bachar wowed in a sparkly red plunge top that also showed off her decolletage area. She paired the look with a matching miniskirt that fell above her knees and had a mini slit. The redhead beauty opted for strappy heels that gave her some extra height and showcased her toes. Bachar wrapped herself in a cropped jacket that featured half red and gold sleeves. She accessorized with a sparkly choker that all coordinated with her whole outfit and sported her wavy locks down with a middle part.

In the video, the bombshell beauties were both captured in front of a tall lit-up Christmas tree that was covered in decorations.

At the beginning, Sutta placed her right hand on her hip while they both leaned forward and wished fans a “Happy Holidays” at the same time.

The duo flashed their radiant smiles and blew a kiss directly at the camera lens. Bachar ended the clip by kicking her left leg up off the ground while her attire dazzled in the light.

In the span of 11 hours, Sutta’s post was watched more than 17,000 times while racking up over 6,700 likes, proving to be very popular.

Hundreds of Sutta’s followers took to the comments sections to also wish the pair their festive wishes.

“Merry Christmas Jess!! You look gorgeous! Happy to see you with @therealcarmit! Hope you had a wonderful day!” one user wrote.

“Thanks for that @iamjessicasutta @therealcarmit for never forgetting your fans. Happy holidays for you angels!” another person shared.

“OMG JESSICA UR DRESS IS EVERYTHING. merry xmas to u both u look stunning,” remarked a third fan.

“Happy holidays!! you guys look gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.