Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Ample Cleavage In A Plunging Sports Bra

Blond bombshell Tahlia Skaines showcased her ample assets and insane figure in her latest Instagram update, which she shared with her 572,000 followers today. The Australian model wore a skintight, two-piece fitness set that included a sports bra and skintight shorts for the sexy upload.

The white top featured a low-cut neckline, which dipped low on her chest, offering a nice view of her décolletage. The garment fit tightly on her voluptuous chest, making her cleavage pop. The short length showcased her taut tummy. Several fans gushed over her chiseled abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments section.

The light pink bottoms had a snug fit that hugged her lower body like a glove. The waistline sat high on her waist, obscuring her belly button from view. The cycling shorts emphasized the curves of her hips, and the color complemented her bronzed complexion.

Tahlia was photographed inside a café that had white walls, tables, and chairs. The place was bright and conducive for photography.

The babe sat on a stool with her thighs spread with one leg tucked close to her body. She was holding her fresh coconut water with both hands as she looked straight into the camera with her head slightly tilted to the side. The hottie pouted as if giving a “kiss” to her fans.

Tahlia kept her accessories minimal, wearing a pair of gold hoop earrings, several rings, and a chunky bracelet. For the occasion, she painted her long nails into a french tip style. As for her hair, she pulled her blond locks into a bun, with the short strands tucked behind her ears.

In the caption, the influencer wrote about her first meal of the day. She also revealed that her activewear was from a brand called Baseline by Ashy Bines and tagged the company’s Instagram page in the post. The bombshell also noted that the retailer recently dropped their new collection, adding a discount code for her followers to use. Instead of tagging a location, she indicated that the post was a paid partnership by the retailer.

The newest share earned a lot of praise from Tahlia’s supporters as they dove into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Many of them told her she looked incredibly stunning. Some others praised her fantastic figure. The post accrued more than 5,600 likes and 40 comments within just a few hours of being posted.

“Merry Christmas! For 2021, I asked Santa to see you in my followers. I hope he will grant my wish,” one of her fans wrote.

“You are too much, girl! Even in workout clothes, you look fab! Too beautiful and sexy,” commented another follower.