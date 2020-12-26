Anastasiya Kvitko Reveals Cleavage & Tiny Waist In Semi-Sheer Corset

Busty bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko treated her fans to a sizzling photo when she uploaded a sizzling photograph on yesterday. The model updated her feed on the holiday, much to the delight of her 11.9 million Instagram followers.

In her caption, Anastasiya wished her admirers a happy holiday She is a Fashion Nova partner and promoted the top which was from the brand.

Anastasiya looked smoking hot in a cream semi-sheer corset. She appeared to be wearing a dark strapless bra beneath the see-through material that gave her a little more coverage. The lingerie molded to her magnificent curves and highlighted her scintillating hourglass shape. The corset had a sweetheart neckline that exposed her massive cleavage while the boning supported her assets as well.

The corset covered her upper stomach area but exposed the lower part of her midriff. The lingerie cinched in her already tiny waist and showcased the curve of her hips.

Anastasiya wore neutral-colored bottoms with the top. The ribbed material clung to her thighs.

The influencer parted her hair down the middle. She then allowed her thick brown hair to cascade down her back gracefully. Her only visible jewelry were some delicate stud earrings.

Anastasiya posed indoors. She stood in a light and airy space with natural elements. The wooden railing and floors added a homey feel to the room.

The social media star let her torso face the camera. She thrust her chest forward by placing one hand behind her back. Anastasiya then turned her head to the side, closed her eyes, and smiled.

The pic immediately sparked a furious frenzy among her followers. It has already accumulated more than 170,000 likes since it went live and has also received over 2,500 compliments. The majority of her fans posted emoji to show their appreciation while others voiced their opinion in the comments section

“Wow, so beautiful and gorgeous in the picture. And merry Christmas to you,” one fan raved.

Another complimented her on her beauty.

“Merry Christmas, my darling. You’re looking so beautiful and stunning babe. Love you and have a lovely day,” they wished the model

One admirer had been waiting for Anastasiya to update her feed.

“There’s my beautiful angel. Where have you been? Merry Christmas, princess,” they wrote before adding a slew of heart emoji.

A fourth Instagram user compared her to a divine being.

“The sexiest of them all. Happy holidays, baby. You’re an angel,” they wrote.

The Inquisitr reported that Anastasiya recently took to the social media platform in another racy number. In that update, she went braless while wearing a spaghetti top.