Abby Dowse Goes Topless For Risqué New Instagram Post

Abby Dowse shared a risqué post today with her 2.6 million Instagram followers. The Australian model treated fans to a smoking-hot snapshot of herself as she posed topless and wore nothing but a skimpy bikini bottom.

The saucy snap showed Abby inside her home, posing in front of a big mirror in nothing but her thong. She popped her right hip to the side and parted her legs with one foot on a tip-toe. Opting to go topless, she had a black cap over her chest to cover her voluptuous breasts. While her left hand was holding her phone, she used her arm as support for the hat. Her other hand was raised on top of her head, holding her hair in place. The babe gazed at her phone’s screen and took the selfie.

Notably, a glimpse of her sideboob was seen from certain angles. Her cat, Lily, was also caught on camera. The pet comfortably lounged on the carpeted floor while her owner was making content.

A swipe to the right showed a video of Abby running her fingers through her hair as she flaunted her fit figure. She zoomed in to get a better look at her body while she slightly moved her hips and left leg. The sunlight that came from the nearby window illuminated the area and her curves.

She only wore a hot pink bikini bottom, which boasted a tiny piece of fabric that covered her modesty. The waistline was pretty low cut, displaying plenty of skin around her toned midsection. Its high leg cuts helped elongate her lean legs. Viewers could not help but gush over her taut tummy and defined abs.

The influencer wore her blond tresses down and unstyled. She let the long strands cascade over her left shoulder and back. As for her accessories, she opted for two necklaces, two bracelets worn on each wrist, and hoop earrings.

Abby paired the new addition to her feed with a short caption. In less than 24 hours of being published on the social media platform, the latest share gained more than 11,700 likes and 230 comments. A lot of her avid admirers and some fellow influencers dived into the comments section and wrote compliments. Most of them raved about her insanely sexy body, while several others praised her beauty and flawless skin.

“It’s about time. We need to start getting Lily some ad deals like the star she is,” a fan commented.

“Gorgeous, enchanting, and captivating. Those are the best words to describe you. You are so beautiful,” gushed another admirer.

“What a cute cat! Oh, and wow! Your body is goals,” a third social media user added.