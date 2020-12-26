Jessica Simpson Shows Off Tiny Waist And Explains Christmas Photo Of Herself With Her Pants Pulled Down

Jessica blamed her husband for a pic that showed her with her red sweats pulled down to her knees.

Jessica Simpson revealed that a miscommunication with her husband was to blame for a funny photo that she posted to her Instagram page on December 25. Her pants were pulled down, but she didn’t realize that they were going to appear in the shot.

From the thighs up, there was nothing unusual about the 40-year-old fashion mogul’s appearance. Like many parents, Jessica was comfortably dressed to spend Christmas morning opening gifts with her family. She looked cozy and festive in a two-piece pajama set. Her sleepwear featured a red-and-white striped pattern that included snowflake and reindeer motifs. Her top boasted long cuffed sleeves and a henley-style scooped neckline with a row of three red buttons in its center.

The casual shirt had a snug fit that showcased Jessica’s tiny waist and ample chest. Her matching pants were even tighter, which flattered her toned, slender thighs. She wore a crimson knit beanie hat with a slouchy design, and she completed her outfit with a pair of drawstring sweatpants that were the same vivid color. The waistband was around her lower thighs.

In her caption, Jessica explained that she hadn’t bothered completely removing the sweatpants because she thought that her spouse, 41-year-old former NFL player Eric Johnson, was only photographing her from the waist up.

Jessica posed with her hands on her waist, which revealed that she had accessorized her loungewear with a great deal of bling. Her jewelry included an array of stacked bracelets and rings, as well as a pair of gold hand chains that combined the two pieces. She also wore a pair of huge hoop earrings and a pendant necklace. Her blond hair was styled in soft waves.

Jessica looked radiant and fresh-faced as Eric photographed her laughing in front of a staircase in their home.

The candid image quickly amassed over 120,000 likes and 900 comments during the first two hours after Jessica shared it on her page.

“Caught with your pants down! Total hubby move,” read one response to her post.

A large number of the singer’s followers commented on her slim physique.

“Like serious how did you get this tiny,” wrote one fan.

“How do you stay so thin? You look great,” another message read.

“I need your diet and exercise plan. ASAP,” added a third admirer.

In a previous post, Jessica proved that her diet plan doesn’t require her to completely cut out carbs. She was pictured rocking a little black dress and eating plain cooked spaghetti straight out of the pan.