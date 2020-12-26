Paris Hilton Slays In Red Bondage-Style Lingerie In Christmas Video

Paris' video included a message about wearing fur.

Paris Hilton rocked a racy look in a holiday-themed video that she posted to her Instagram account on December 24.

Paris, 39, set the festive footage to the Mariah Carey classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and she quickly revealed that her loves were with her for the holidays. She was shown cuddling one of her adorable dogs at the beginning of the video, which was shot inside her luxurious home. The fluffy gray pooch was clad in a red shirt with white faux fur trim around the neck, while Paris rocked a lingerie set.

The heiress and DJ stunned in a crimson bra and panties. Both pieces boasted multiple straps and gold buckles, which gave them a bondage vibe. She upped her outfit’s sex appeal even more with the addition of a matching garter belt and thigh-high stockings. She wore red designer stilettos on her feet, and she added a Santa hat to her look for a festive touch.

Paris sat on the floor in front of a rainbow-colored flocked Christmas tree decorated with ornaments that complemented its bright branches. Her flashy holiday decorations also included potted poinsettias that were red, green, yellow, blue, pink, and purple.

In another shot, the fashionista was shown sharing an intimate kiss with her boyfriend, businessman Carter Reum. She also posed on her long, curved staircase, where she added another piece to her look: a scarlet faux fur coat with the words “I’d rather go naked than wear fur” printed on the back in bold black lettering. She wore the statement-making jacket draped over her shoulders as she descended her staircase in slow motion.

Paris’ video concluded with long, lingering shots of her fit body. She held her coat open, which revealed its black quilted lining while also providing a better view of her perky cleavage, taut stomach, and toned legs. Throughout the footage, a photographer occasionally snapped photos of her.

In her caption, Paris asked Santa Claus which of his two famous lists she was on this year. A few of her Instagram followers suggested that she deserves to be on both.

“Could be naughty, but oh so nice,” read one response to her post.

“You know you are naughty. And nice,” another admirer wrote.

Her fans also showered her with compliments.

“Paris is ‘sleighing’ this Christmas look,” commented one viewer.

Paris is a pro at putting together holiday looks that impress her fans, no matter what time of the year it is. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her devotees seemed to believe that she nailed one of her Halloween outfits by going topless and rocking black pantyhose.