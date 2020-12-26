NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Swap Tobias Harris For Victor Oladipo Or Kevin Love Before 2021 Trade Deadline

After successfully getting rid of Al Horford in the 2020 offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to find ways to dump Tobias Harris and massive contract next. With his inability to efficiently co-exist with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in the City of Brother Love, most people believe that the Sixers are better off moving Harris before the 2021 trade deadline. In a recent article, Harrison Grimm of SB Nation’s Liberty Ballers talked about Harris and his future in Philadelphia.

Grimm agreed that the Sixers should try finding Harris a new home before the 2021 trade deadline. He also suggested that Philadephia may consider engaging in a blockbuster deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers or Indiana Pacers that would enable them to swap Harris for Kevin Love or Victor Oladipo. Love and Oladipo would undeniably be intriguing replacements for Harris.

Between the two, Oladipo would be a less risky option for the Sixers. If he manages to return to 100 percent health and regains his All-Star form, Oladipo would give the Sixers a very reliable third scoring option behind Embiid and Simmons, as well as a decent playmaker, floor-spacer, and a great perimeter defender. If he once again struggles to return to his old self this season, they could simply let him go when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 offseason.

“Swapping Harris for Oladipo would allow the Sixers for even more salary cap relief. If the Sixers didn’t like the price tag Oladipo was demanding, they could let him walk which would open up even more possibilities in free agency. Combine that with the fact that Danny Green is an expiring deal and the Sixers would be looking at a free agency period where they could land a player far better suited for the roster with a competitive contract.”

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Meanwhile, though swapping Harris for him wouldn’t help them open up a huge chunk of their salary cap space, Love would be a great acquisition for the Sixers. Love would give them an All-Star with championship experience. Aside from being a prolific scorer, he’s also a great rebounder, facilitator, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Love and Embiid could benefit from teaming up in Philadelphia’s frontcourt. The Sixers could easily hide Love’s major weakness by pairing him with a defensive specialist like Embiid. Meanwhile, sharing the floor with a floor-spacing big man like Love would allow Embiid to focus more on punishing opponents under the basket.