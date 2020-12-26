Donald Trump Reportedly Ignorant Of Electoral College Process, Upset That Mike Pence Won’t Declare Him Winner

Donald Trump is reportedly ignorant of how the Electoral College works and upset that Mike Pence won’t simply name him as the next president when he oversees the certification of voting results in January, a report claims.

Trump has continued to press his unfounded claims of voter fraud and court challenges seeking to overturn the outcome of the election, even after states have sealed their Electoral College votes and Joe Biden has moved deep into the transition process. As CNN reported, Trump met with his vice president for an hour in the Oval Office this week, and later tweeted a message calling for him to “act” and stop the Electoral College from ratifying Joe Biden’s win.

As the report noted, Trump has told some people close to him that he is upset Pence isn’t doing more to fight to overturn the election, and has become interested in the idea that Pence could change the outcome. Sources told the outlet that he is ignorant about the process that will take place next month, when Pence will preside over the proceedings as Congress certifies the outcome and formally makes Biden the winner.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

As a result, some people close to Trump have had to step in to explain that Pence does not actually have the power to change the results, CNN reported.

“Sources say Trump in recent days has brought the matter up to the vice president and has been ‘confused’ as to why Pence can’t overturn the results of the election on January 6,” the report said.

Trump’s campaign and his allies have already exhausted a number of different avenues attempting to invalidate voting totals, including a series of now-failed court challenges seeking to void voting totals in several states. There could be legal consequences waiting once he does leave the White House. As The Inquisitr reported, his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, said this week that prosecutors have enough evidence against Trump and his business empire that he could face charges in the coming months.

Trump has continued to insist that he was the real winner of the 2020 race, saying that the victory was stolen from him through massive fraud. He continues to be backed by a number of allies, including some members of Congress who have said they will challenge the certification when it comes up for a vote next month. As The Hill reported, a growing number of GOP members have expressed support for the idea, with some saying they will pressure other Republicans to join in.