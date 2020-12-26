NBA Rumors: Magic Could Acquire LaMarcus Aldridge For Aaron Gordon & Draft Picks

According to a recent trade idea, the Orlando Magic could acquire seven-time All-Star forward/center LaMarcus Aldridge for their erstwhile starting small forward, Aaron Gordon, and two future draft picks — a 2021 second-rounder and a 2022 first-rounder with top-10 protection.

As explained by NBA Analysis Network on Friday, the Spurs are at a point where they may need to make “major decisions” after missing the playoffs for the first time in 23 years. Along with fellow veteran star DeMar DeRozan, Aldridge is set to enter free agency in the summer of 2021. As such, several reports have proposed a number of potential destinations for both players. For Aldridge, these landing spots might include the Magic, who, as noted, could theoretically acquire him prior to the March deadline and avoid “[taking] a step back” in a much-improved Eastern Conference.

According to the publication, Aldridge’s arrival in Orlando won’t just potentially help the Magic remain a playoff-caliber team in the East but also give them someone who could fill in for power forward Jonathan Isaac, who will be missing the entire 2020-21 campaign due to an ACL injury he sustained in August.

“Nikola Vucevic has emerged as one of the better centers in the NBA and with the addition of Aldridge, the Magic would have two great big men who can play from the perimeter or in the low-post. Those two guys are excellent shooters and are extremely dangerous if left open outside of the paint.”

Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

Talking about what the hypothetical transaction could mean for Gordon, NBA Analysis Network wrote that the former No. 4 overall draft pick might not be a good fit with the Magic in the long term, particularly with last year’s first-round selection, having recently debuted after sitting out last season. His declining numbers were also mentioned as a reason why he might be better off getting moved to another club ahead of the trade deadline.

If Gordon gets shipped to the Spurs, he could potentially step in as their new starter at the four position, with his athleticism and youth likely making him a good fit alongside other young players such as Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker, and Keldon Johnson. Likewise, the two future draft picks could also help the club move forward in its rebuilding process.

All in all, the outlet speculated that this core could give San Antonio a “great, up-tempo” unit built for long-term success, with the entire deal looking like a possible “win-win” scenario for both teams involved.