WWE Bombshell Charlotte Flair Puts On Leggy Display In White Dress & Black Boots: ‘Tis The Season To Sparkle’

WWE beauty Charlotte Flair took to Instagram on Friday, December 25, and shared a series of photos with her 4.3 million fans. The Women’s Tag Team Champion put on a leggy display for the occasion too, much to the delight of her admirers.

The photos depicted Flair standing outside and posing in front of a garden wall. She wore a white long-sleeved dress that showed off her athletic legs, which were barely covered at all. The blond bombshell topped off the get-up with a pair of black boots.

For the first photo, Flair sat on the wall and laughed with her eyes closed. Both of her arms rested on the stone barrier for balance, and the blue sky was visible in the background. This picture seemed to be taken in the heat of the moment, as it was evident Flair couldn’t contain her giggling.

The second snap, meanwhile, saw her stand up and brush her hair away from her face. She was more composed in this picture, suggesting that she was more prepared for it being taken.

Flair hunched over for the third photo, gazing up at the camera as she held her golden locks in her left hand. The WWE superstar’s facial expression was very pleasant in this image.

In the fourth snap, Flair leaned against the wall and posed with a big smile on her face. Her head hung to one side and she used her left hand to twirl her hair while the opposite one grabbed onto the brick surface.

The bright sky and weather didn’t give off Christmas vibes, but the spirit of the season was represented in the form of holiday decorations that could be spotted in the backdrop. However, in the accompanying caption, Flair revealed that she was feeling festive and wished her fans a happy holiday.

Flair’s fans appreciated the sentiment as well. As of this writing, the images have received over 50,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took to the comments section to wish her a Merry Christmas and comment on how beautiful she looked in her leggy attire.

The 12-time Women’s Champion returned to television at last week’s TLC pay-per-view, and she looks set to receive a major push. She’s also delighted her social media admirers since then with some very tantalizing images. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently flaunted her assets in a tiny skirt and unbuttoned jacket as she carried her latest piece of title gold by her side.