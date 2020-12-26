NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Could Be Traded To Mavericks For Package Including Johnson, Kleber, And Draft Picks

With the improvements shown by Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, it’s no longer surprising that the Dallas Mavericks are one of the teams that are expected to make a huge noise in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, in order to have a legitimate chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and capturing the Larry O’Brien Trophy, some people believe that the Mavericks still need a third star that would help Doncic and Porzingis carry the team. One of the most realistic targets for the Mavericks before the 2021 trade deadline is All-Star power forward Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network included Love on his list of intriguing players that Dallas should pursue this season. Compared to other superstars who could be available on the trading block before the 2021 trade deadline, the Mavericks wouldn’t be needing to pay the king’s ransom to acquire Love. Siegel thinks that a trade package that includes James Johnson, Maxi Kleber, and future draft picks may be enough to convince the Cavaliers to send the All-Star power forward to Dallas.

Love may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past two years but during his time with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in Cleveland, he has proven that he could excel alongside other superstars in the league. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, he would fit nicely alongside a ball-dominant star like Doncic.

“With Kristaps Porzingis’ ability to play the center position when healthy, the Mavericks could put out a lineup of Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr, Josh Richarson, Kevin Love and Kristaps Porzingis. That is a heavy offensive lineup and a very good three-point shooting lineup as all five players can knock down three-pointers in volume. Dallas was one of the better rebounding teams in the league last year, ranking 4th overall with 46.9 rebounds per game, and were 10th in the league in three-point shooting. Kevin Love can help them in each of these two categories and also give them the third scoring option they so desperately need.”

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Love would undeniably be an incredible addition to Dallas. Aside from being a very reliable scoring option, he would also provide them the third star with championship experience who also has good on-court vision, an incredible rebounder, and a floor-spacer. Love wouldn’t make them an instant favorite to bring home the 2021 NBA championship title, but pairing him with Doncic and Porzingis would give them a better chance of beating Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in a best-of-seven series.