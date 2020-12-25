Ana Cheri Shows Off Her Derrière In A Lace Bodysuit With Cheeky Back In Christmas Pic

Ana also wore a sassy Santa dress.

Ana Cheri celebrated the season of giving by rocking red beside the Christmas tree and showing off her booty in a revealing double-pic update. The model shared her holiday-themed photos with her 12.5 million Instagram followers on December 25.

Ana observed that her pose was the same in both smoking-hot snapshots, but she was wearing different looks. In the first image, she was clad in a slinky scarlet dress with spaghetti straps and a snug fit that showcased her bombshell curves. The skirt didn’t extend very far below her voluptuous derrière, and the sides were cut in a high arch that exposed even more skin. They were trimmed with long fringe embellished with sparkly crystals.

She wore a festive red Santa hat on her head, complete with furry white trim. Her lustrous brunette hair spilled down from the bottom of her cozy cap in soft spirals. She stood with her right leg forward, which accentuated the round shape of her peachy posterior.

Ana reached in front of her chest to tug on one of her long curls while she gazed at the camera to her side. She stood next to a flocked Christmas tree decorated with ornaments and white lights.

For her follow-up shot, she swapped the artificial snow-covered evergreen for a mirror and her dress for racy red lingerie. However, she kept her headwear and her wavy hairstyle. Her intimate attire consisted of a bodysuit crafted out of exquisite floral lace. The garment featured a cutout on the back with a lace-up detail, but its cheeky seat finished with scallop trim ensured that the spotlight was on Ana’s bared buns. By posing with her backside beside the mirror, she provided two different views of her famous asset.

Ana made a slight alteration from her previous pose by reaching up to touch the side of her hat with her left hand and curling her right hand in front of her bust to pinch a lock of her hair.

The fitness influencer’s followers showed their appreciation for her sexy season’s greeting by liking it over 70,000 times during the first two hours it was live on her page.

“Been waiting all day for a post. Worth it,” read one of the responses to her slideshow.

“Isn’t the Angel supposed to be on top of the tree,” another fan commented.

“All I want for Christmas w/ a Cheri on top!” wrote a third admirer.

“And beautifully gift wrapped. Best wishes to you,” a fourth Instagrammer added.

This wasn’t the only post that made the holidays a bit merrier for Ana’s online audience. As covered by The Inquisitr, she previously gifted them with a flirty video that showed her hopping around in a bra covered with jingle bells and seductively sucking on a candy cane.