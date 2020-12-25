WWE’s Dana Brooke Flaunts Perfect Physique In Skimpy One-Piece Attire & Celebrates Christmas By The Pool

WWE bombshell Dana Brooke took to Instagram on Christmas Day and shared a skimpy snap with her 1.1 million followers, much to their delight. The photo didn’t give off holiday traditional vibes, however, as Brooke lounged by the water for the occasion.

The image depicted the blond beauty crawling on the ledge of a swimming pool and rocking a fashionable attire. She wore a red one-piece bathing suit that matched the color of her full lips. It also meant that she got to flaunt her enviable figure.

Brooke’s sun-kissed legs were fully on display, and she even provided a glimpse of her chest area. The sultry outfit was topped off with a pair of black shades and sandy colored heels, which only added more glamor to Brooke’s style.

The wrestler also appeared to be enjoying the warm weather. The bright blue sky and clear water were visible in the background, with no indication of it being the winter season anywhere to be found. Some green plants and tree stumps could also be spotted, but Brooke captured most of the attention.

However, Brooke made sure to remind her followers that she was in the festive spirit, noting that she was spending the day in Florida. In the accompanying caption, the Monday Night Raw star asked if her admirers had been behaving for Santa Claus this year. She then proceeded to wish them a happy holiday and let them know that she appreciated their support.

Her fans reciprocated their appreciation by liking the picture over 18,000 times. Some of them also left a positive comment in the replies section.

“I’ve been nice,” wrote one follower, adding a winking face emoji at the end to suggest that they were trying to impress Brooke.

“OMG”, gushed a second fan, who added a shocked face emoji for extra emphasis. This sentiment was echoed by several others.

“Merry Christmas to you, hottie,” stated a third Instagrammer.

Brooke has enjoyed some success on WWE television recently, and it’s clear that she’s a hit on social media. The blond bombshell has uploaded a few well-received snaps recently, a few of which have shown her strutting her stuff in revealing swimwear.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently shared a picture of herself in which she sported a white bathing costume and chilled by the poolside. The wrestler appears to enjoy spending time there, and her fans always respond well to her documenting her water-centric exploits.