Donald Trump Is ‘Destroying’ The Republican Party On His Way Out Of Office, Former Clinton Official Says

In a Friday op-ed for CNN, Joe Lockhart, who served as White House press secretary for former President Bill Clinton’s administration, claimed that Donald Trump is “destroying” the Republican Party as his presidency comes to an end.

The columnist’s comment comes in the wake of the president’s attacks on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his pushback against the 78-year-old politician’s $900 billion coronavirus aid package. As The Inquisitr reported, progressive commentator Sam Seder claimed that some people are speculating that Trump’s opposition to McConnell’s legislation is a signal to Georgia voters to turn on the Republican leader — which would harm Grand Old Party Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the region’s runoff elections.

“McConnell, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler all stood on the Senate floor in February and acquitted Trump on charges he abused his power in office and obstructed Congress,” Lockhart wrote.

“But now that it’s time for Trump to return the favor, our self-absorbed President seems to be doing everything he can to make it harder for all three — and perhaps giving the Democrats the gift of control of the Senate as he leaves office.”

The columnist argued that Trump has been harming the GOP’s chances in the Georgia race for months with his attacks on the integrity of the presidential election. Post-election, the former Clinton official contended that the head of state’s refusal to accept his loss has continued to create an obstacle for the Republican Party as it vyes to retain control of the upper chamber. In particular, Trump lawyer Lin Wood continues to cast doubt on the fairness of the forthcoming Georgia elections and has urged the commander-in-chief’s supporters to stay home.

According to Lockhart, Trump will continue to wield influence in the Republican Party after he leaves the White House.

“But his actions this week should remind Republicans that Trump has no loyalty to the GOP,” he wrote at the conclusion of his piece.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

At the Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C. earlier this month, Trump supporters voiced their support of destroying the GOP. Notably, videos shared by News 2 Share producer Ford Fischer suggested at the time that the head of state’s supporters were growing increasingly frustrated with the Republican Party for not offering enough support for the commander-in-chief’s battle against the results of the 2020 election.

Trump has also reportedly floated the idea of a 2024 presidential run. As reported by Raw Story, former Republican lawmaker David Jolly claimed in an MSNBC appearance last month that such a presidential bid would destroy the Republican Party in its current state.