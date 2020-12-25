Jilissa Zoltko Puts Bodacious Curves On Display In Tiny White Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko made her 985,000 followers happy with a brand new bikini post uploaded to her Instagram page on December 24. The internet personality appeared to be spending time poolside, soaking up some sun in a white two-piece swimsuit that showcased her enviable physique.

Jilissa flaunted her curves in a teeny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top, made of velvety ribbed fabric, boasted triangle-style cups that accentuated her shapely bust. It had a plunging neckline that offered a generous view of her cleavage. The cups looked small against her breasts, and it even displayed a glimpse of her sideboob from certain angles. The straps that provided support had metal links, and it clung over her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms.

The matching bikini bottoms that she sported was just as scanty. The piece featured high leg cuts that helped accentuate her curvy hips and lean legs. Her taut tummy and flat abs were also on full display for the snapshot. Like the top, the thong had gold-colored metal links. The color of her bathing suit complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

In the photo, Jilissa was snapped sitting directly on the tiled floors. She posed by bending her knees and brought one leg close to her body while she propped the other leg to the side. The bombshell looked off straight into the camera and offered a closed-lip smile. Her eyes looked striking in the shot, and many viewers noticed. Most of them expressed their thoughts in the comments.

The swimming pool and several sunbeds were evident behind her. The background also showed a nice view of the city.

The influencer accessorized with a gold bangle with her barely there ensemble. As for her hairstyle, she styled her blond locks into soft waves that fell over her shoulders and back.

In the caption, Jilissa dropped a white heart emoji instead of using words. She also shared that her set came from PrettyLittleThing via a tag in the post.

Like most of her social media updates, this new addition proved to be a big hit. Since going live to the photo-sharing app, the new share received more than 51,000 likes and 690-plus comments. Countless online supporters quickly took to the comments section and dropped various messages. Many praised her insanely fit body. Some eager fans seemed to be rendered speechless, opting to chime in with a string of emoji instead.

“How is it that you always have perfect hair? You are so gorgeous!” gushed an admirer.

“You look like an angel that came down from heaven on Christmas morning,” wrote another follower.

“So photogenic and so sexy!!! Wow! Merry Christmas!” a third fan commented.