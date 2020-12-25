Holly Sonders Flaunts Cleavage & Sideboob In Chain Mail Bikini Top: ‘Time To Open Gifts’

Former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders heated things up on her Instagram account on Christmas Eve, sharing a racy photo that featured her posing in an outfit that left little to the imagination.

In the new snap, Holly stood in front of a black railing, with a beautiful mountain backdrop and a cloudy sky behind her. The model wore a revealing chain mail bikini top that allowed her to flaunt her impressive cleavage, as well as a generous amount of sideboob. The garment had a halter-neck design with two straps that tied around her neck, as well as another pair of straps that tied behind the small of her back, drawing eyes to the tattoo on her ribcage.

She paired the top with what looked to be transparent high-waisted leggings with nude-colored panties underneath. This arguably gave the impression that she wasn’t wearing any bottoms at all, while also putting the focus on her toned midsection.

Holly wore her long brunette hair down for the shoot, allowing her locks to flow past her waist as she shot a smoldering stare at the camera. She also accessorized with a pendant necklace.

In the caption, Holly referenced the fact that she shared the update on the day before Christmas and showed some love for her 513,000-plus followers on Instagram. She also tagged Dream State Live as the company behind the sexy photo shoot.

In the nine hours since the snap went live on the photo-sharing platform, it has received more than 6,700 likes from Holly’s ardent admirers. These fans also left close to 170 replies in the comments section, with most of them praising her for her looks and her outfit and others wishing her a happy holiday season.

“You are staggeringly beautiful,” one fan wrote, adding two revolving heart emoji at the end of their comment.

“Dave’s missing out big time sheeshhhhh,” a second person quipped, referencing Holly’s fiance, sports handicapper “Vegas Dave” Oancea.

“Wow! You get hotter every time I see you!” a third individual commented, punctuating their words with flame and heart-eye emoji. “Merry Christmas Gorgeous!”

“And on the 7th day God created woman….to PERFECTION…A true Goddess!!” a fourth devotee gushed.

This wasn’t the first time this week Holly stunned her fans while wearing revealing swimwear. As reported by The Inquisitr, the 33-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to post an image that featured her rocking a royal blue bikini that also showed off a lot of skin and highlighted her flawless figure.