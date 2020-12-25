Laura Amy Teases Fans With Serious Underboob In Outrageously Short Crop Top: ‘Date Night’

Aussie bombshell Laura Amy gave her fans something to be excited about on Wednesday, December 23, with her latest Instagram upload. She teased them wearing a seriously tiny crop top and a pair of tailored pants as she enjoyed a special night out.

In the first photo, Laura was standing next to the stairs with one foot on the tread. Clad in a top-and-trousers combo, she confidently flaunted her fit physique in front of the camera. She posed sideways and placed her right hand on the glass railing behind her, while her other hand held her Fendi bag. The babe looked straight into the camera and offered a sultry gaze.

The second snap showed a closer look at Laura’s upper body. Although her stance was similar to the previous picture, viewers still loved the snapshot as it gave a clearer look at her assets. The last image featured an even closer shot of the model.

According to the geotag, she was at the Meu Jardim Sydney, a French restaurant in Australia. As seen in the pics, the location looked lovely, surrounded by blue lights. That said, the photographer used flash in taking Laura’s snapshots to illuminate her curves better.

Laura wore a white crop top made of ribbed material. The garment was similar to that of a bikini top with a crisscross detail over her chest that went around her neck. The piece didn’t completely cover her voluptuous breasts, but the thick material managed to cover her nipples. As it was cut too small, the outfit revealed a generous amount of cleavage and underboob.

She sported a pair of matching trousers. The pants looked comfortable and had a body-hugging fit with a flared design. The thick stretchable band perfectly hugged her slim waist and obscured her navel from view. The light-colored set made her bronze tan pop.

As for her accessories, Laura wore oversized hoop earrings, rings, and bangles. She tied her long hair into a bun and left a few tendrils of hair hanging down, framing her face.

The influencer paired the photos with a short caption wherein she wrote something about her plans for the night. She also tagged the restaurant’s Instagram page in the post.

Many of her followers on the popular photo-sharing app were quick to comment on the eye-catching update. As of this writing, the new post has received more than 22,900 likes and over 510 comments. Her eager fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Other admirers didn’t seem very confident with words and instead decided to express their thoughts with emoji.

“Blasting with glamour,” a fan wrote.

Another follower also described her as “the most perfect human.”