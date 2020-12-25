Gabby Epstein Poses With Legs Apart And Sucks On Peppermint Stick While Rocking Festive Lingerie

Gabby rocked a holiday-themed lingerie set for a fun and flirty photoshoot.

Gabby Epstein gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers a gift that they seemed pretty pleased with on Christmas Eve. She treated them to two steamy photos that showed her posing provocatively in an attention-grabbing ensemble with a fun holiday vibe.

Gabby’s merry and bright apparel consisted of a lingerie set that left little of her beautiful body to the imagination. The blond Aussie model wore an underwire bra that featured seamed cups. It was crafted from fabric with a classic plaid pattern in red, green, and white. The neckline was trimmed with soft white marabou feathers, and a red ribbon tied in a bow adorned the center of the bust.

Gabby teamed the top with an extremely short matching skirt and underwear. The former featured two scarlet bows and more marabou trim around the bottom hem. In her first photo, she sat on the floor and faced the camera with her knees together. Her skirt was hiked up, and barest hint of her panties were visible. She hooked her left thumb around the bra strap on the same side and teasingly tugged it down. With her free hand, she placed a single finger on her plump lower lip.

For her second photo, she remained on her knees with her legs spread apart. She had a peppermint stick in her right hand, and she was seductively sucking on its tip

Gabby added even more sex appeal to her saucy look by rocking scarlet thigh-high stockings with lace tops. For some fun flair, she accessorized with a headband topped with brown felt reindeer ears and antlers. The headpiece was decorated with shiny red, green, and gold jingle bells.

Gabby posed on a set with a solid white backdrop, but she was surrounded by plenty of colorful holiday props. They included a huge gift box wrapped with striped wrapping paper. Wide crimson ribbon and a big matching bow made the present look more festive. A plaid stocking and a “Joy” ornament hung from one corner of the box, and two tiny fake trees sat in front of it next to a wooden “Christmas” sign.

Candy canes and scarlet tinsel garlands were strewn on the floor. A second stocking and a throw pillow with the words “Home for the Holidays” printed on it had been placed near Gabby.

The word “wow” appeared in the comments section of the model’s post multiple times.

“Oh my god woman,” read a message that included numerous fire emoji.

“Is it wrong to feel this much sexual attraction to a reindeer? Asking for a friend,” quipped another commenter.

“The best Christmas present ever. Thank you beautiful,” wrote a third fan.