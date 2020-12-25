Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Rocks A Red Bikini And Surrounds Herself With Polar Bears For Fun Christmas Greeting

Elizabeth shared a digitally edited photo on her Instagram page.

Elizabeth Hurley was joined by some furry friends in the virtual holiday card that she gifted to her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Christmas Eve.

The 55-year-old British actress owns her own swimwear label, so it’s not unusual to see her rocking bikinis in the pics that she posts on social media. However, her latest share featured some fun additions that made it stand out from the rest. Elizabeth’s image was digitally edited to make it look like she was having a blast in a whimsical winter wonderland inhabited by adorable wildlife.

A massive polar bear appeared to loom over her with its nose outstretched toward the festive red Santa hat that had been added to her beach-appropriate ensemble. Two cute cubs were also included in the image, and one of the small furballs had a paw pointing at Elizabeth’s washboard abs. An artic fox sat on the right side of the pic. The background had been changed to depict a snowy landscape that included trees blanketed in white, ice-covered branches, and a misty blue mountainside.

The Austin Powers star stood out in a vibrant red bikini. Her top was a classic sliding string style with halter ties and triangle cups, while her bottoms boasted a hip-hugging design with strappy details on the sides. The bathing suit beautifully displayed her taut tummy, ample cleavage, and slender thighs. In the image that she chose to crop herself out of, she was pictured reaching upwards with her right arm. Her placement among the animals made it look like she was patting the side of the adult polar bear’s massive head.

Elizabeth rocked a hairstyle with a slight natural wave, and her rich brown tresses boasted toasted caramel highlights. She showed off her pearly whites by giving the camera a dazzling smile.

Elizabeth’s creative Christmas card rapidly racked up over 50,000 likes, and she received an avalanche of responses in the comments section. Mixed among the holiday greetings were remarks about how remarkable the former model looked.

“I’m 40 years old and not even my brightest dreams look this hot,” read one message.

“You contribute to global warming you’re so hot!” gushed another Instagrammer.

“They said they wanted you posing bare in the Christmas card, not posing with bears!” a third fan joked.

“How do you look better than in Austin Powers a decade later?” asked a fourth admirer.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Elizabeth stunned her fans by rocking a top that was well over two decades old in another holiday-themed Instagram upload. She posed in front of a decorated tree in a pair of sequin pants and a black Gucci shirt with a plunging neckline. According to the star, the latter piece was from the ’90s.