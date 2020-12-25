‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Is A Vision In Blue While Posing With Her Pup

Thylane and her cute pet pooch posed together in front of a Christmas tree.

Thylane Blondeau, a French fashion influencer who made waves as a child model deemed the “Most Beautiful Girl In The World,” looked comfy and cozy in a cute photo that she shared with her 3.8 million Instagram followers on Christmas Eve.

Thylane, 19, was joined by her adorable pet Pomeranian in the pic, which was a piece of promotional content for the Amor Amor fragrance for women by Cacharel. The model and her canine companion gave their photoshoot a festive vibe by posing in front of a Christmas tree. It was decorated with mostly red ornaments, including a massive orb covered with glitter and a number of balls that featured plaid patterns. There were also few plaid decorations shaped like strawberries, complete with leafy green tops.

Branches covered with glossy red berries had been nestled among the evergreen’s needle-like leaves. Strands of white lights were strung around the tree, and they also covered a large wire star partially hidden by Thylane’s body. The twinkling lights gave off a warm, golden glow.

A few gift bags had been placed underneath the tree, and Thylane’s pet pooch sat in front of them. The fluffy dog was dressed in a plaid button-up vest, and it was adorably looking up at Thylane.

The model wore an oversize sweatshirt and matching sweatpants in a sky blue color that popped against her fair skin and her photo’s dark backdrop. The casual set featured a paisley pattern similar to that found on classic bandanas.

Thylane’s bling included a silver chain around her neck and a few small earrings in her left ear, including a rectangular hoop. On her left hand, she wore a chunky plastic ring on each finger. Most of them were white with large golden stones in the center, but one setting was pastel pink. She held up a red bottle of perfume, revealing that her short fingernails were painted cornflower blue. Her brunette hair was clipped back to provide an unobstructed view of her flawless face.

She squatted down on the floor with her right knee raised up so that she could prop her corresponding elbow on it. She rested the side of her face against her hand and gazed at the camera somewhat dreamily as her picture was taken.

Many of Thylane’s followers responded to her holiday greeting by returning the sentiment, and they gifted her post with over 44,000 likes. Her pup also got a lot of attention from her admirers.

“I like the dog’s face,” read a comment that included a laughing crying emoji.

“That dog’s look. True love,” another added.