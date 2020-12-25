Michael Cohen Says Prosecutors Have ‘Mounting Amount Of Evidence’ To Go After Donald Trump Post-Presidency

Donald Trump could be facing prosecution after his time in the White House comes to an end, Michael Cohen claims.

The president’s former personal lawyer said this week that ie believes Trump will face an entanglement of legal issues in the coming months, saying that prosecutors have significant evidence to pursue criminal charges and civil action against the former real estate mogul and his business empire.

“It has to do with his finances, it has to do with his tax returns, it has to do with his properties, it has to do with the personal financial statements that he had made and provided in order to obtain loans,” he said in an interview with CBS News.

“I do believe that there is a mounting amount of evidence that they will be prosecuting upon,” he added. “Some of it of course is civil, and other parts of it are criminal.”

Cohen has already faced criminal charges for actions related to his work with Trump. He was charged and ultimately pleaded guilty to charges related to hush money payments to women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump, payments which were not reported as part of campaign spending.

Danya Perry, a former state and federal prosecutor, told NPR that there are already a number of potential investigations that could target Trump and his business empire.

“Clearly, the president enjoyed immunity when he was in office,” she said.

“And it’s possible, as a matter of law, that he could be indicted on Jan. 21.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. revealed earlier this year that he has sufficient evidence and grounds to investigate Trump and his company for potential tax fraud. Though Vance has been quiet about the reported investigation, a filing with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan showed that there has been an investigation into his business dealing stretching back years.

Cohen also told CBS News that he is not interested in receiving a pardon from Trump for his convictions, despite a number of other longtime allies receiving them. Trump this week issued pardons to longtime political adviser Roger Stone and former campaign manager Paul Manafort, as well as two other men who had been convicted as a result of the Russia investigation, Alex van der Zwaan and former campaign aide George Papadopoulos.

Trump has continually denied any wrongdoing, saying that investigations against him are politically motivated.