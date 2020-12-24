Bella Thorne Shows Off Her Derrière In See-Through Bloomers And Swears That She’s Been ‘Good All Year’

Bella posed for a Christmas-themed photoshoot.

Bella Thorne had a message for Santa Claus in the latest addition to her Instagram page, and she also channeled the jolly old elf. However, the cap on her head was the only part of her revealing outfit that’s associated with the festive figure’s traditional garb.

Bella’s caption included an assurance to Santa that she’s been good this year, and she asked him to stop by to see her. Her post came with a gift to her fans in the form of three face-meltingly hot photos. Her sartorial nod to the man she hoped to meet was a plush red hat with a white fur-trimmed band and a fluffy pompom on the tip.

Bella’s top was a cropped ivory bustier. The front featured underwire cups, boning, and buttons fastened by Rouleau loops for an elegant finish. A flirty peplum detail at the bottom accentuated her petite waist, while the back laced up to cinch her in. Her bottoms were white bloomers with a classic puffy design trimmed with frills. They were constructed from see-through fabric that featured a pattern of geometric mod flowers mixed with small starbursts. A tiny black bow adorned the low, ruffled waist. She wore the garment layered over a bright red thong.

Bella’s racy ensemble included thigh-high ivory stockings that boasted attached garters accented with shiny bows. She completed her outfit with sheer opera-length gloves. She wore a silver watch and a few chunky bracelets over the delicate armwear. Tiny stick-on gems that complemented her look had been randomly placed on her face for an additional touch of sparkle. She wore her red hair coiffed in loose waves.

The former Nickelodeon star posed inside a large room with beige walls. The space contained a few desks topped with large screens and a rack of clothing. A pair of high heels sat on the desk nearest Bella.

The actress stood up and faced the camera for her first photo. In the next, she leaned over and got closer to its lens, staring at it in a sensual manner. Her final shot found her standing up with her back to camera to provide a peek at her pert derrière.

“Give her whatever ever she wants Santa,” wrote one of Bella’s Instagram followers in response to her post.

“I know exactly what I want for Christmas,” commented another fan.

“Hope you have a Merry Christmas Bella! You look so bomb,” a third message read.

