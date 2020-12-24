Republican Senator Lashes Out Against Donald Trump’s Controversial Pardons: ‘This Is Rotten To The Core’

Donald Trump is facing some sharp scrutiny from his own party, with a Republican senator lashing out after the president’s controversial set of pardons this week.

On Tuesday, Trump handed down a pardon to a number of his close allies and prominent Republicans, including longtime adviser Roger Stone and former campaign manager Paul Manafort. He had also pardoned two GOP representatives who were among the first to endorse him, as well as a group of private military contractors who had been convicted of killing civilians in Iraq.

The moves came under sharp scrutiny, with Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse joining the critics. As The Hill reported, the Republican issued a statement that mentioned Manafort and Stone.

“This is rotten to the core,” Sasse said, noting that Manafort and Stone had “flagrantly and repeatedly violated the law and harmed Americans.”

Trump had also pardoned Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Charles Kushner had pleaded guilty to 16 counts of tax evasion and retaliation against a witness for a sordid scheme. As ABC News noted, Kushner hired a prostitute to ensnare his brother-in-law, arranging for them to have an encounter at a hotel rigged with a hidden camera. He then sent the recording to his brother-in-law’s wife, his sister.

Sasse has been among Trump’s most vocal critics on the right, often speaking out against his controversial statements and policies. Back in October, he warned that the GOP could be facing a “wipeout” due to what he saw as Trump’s failure to forcefully speak out against China and his actions to cozy up to dictators.

“The way he kisses dictators’ butts. I mean, the way he ignores that the Uighurs are in literal concentration camps in Xinjiang right now,” he said in remarks recorded from a telephone town hall with constituents. “He hasn’t lifted a finger on behalf of the Hong Kongers.”

As The Inquisitr noted, many others spoke out against Trump for the pardons, noting that more were expected to be coming across the final weeks of his presidency. Jonathan Swan of Axios reported that Trump was expected to he handing them out “like Christmas gifts” to close allies. Many of those already given were individuals who had showed loyalty to Trump, including some who were caught up in the Russia probe. He had pardoned Alex van der Zwaan and former campaign aide George Papadopoulos, both of whom pleaded guilty to charges that arose from Robert Mueller’s investigation.