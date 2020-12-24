Roger Stone Says He Will Sue Justice Department, Robert Mueller

President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone said on Thursday that he will sue the Department of Justice, former special counsel Robert Mueller and several other high-profile figures.

Per Newsweek, Stone posted the announcement to his Parler page.

The controversial GOP strategist said that he wants to sue Mueller, former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Jeanie Rhee and former federal prosecutor Michael Morando.

Stone added that he will also sue former Attorney General William Barr.

“My lawyers will be filing formal complaints for prosecutorial misconduct’s with DOJ office of professional responsibility at the same time I file a 25 million Dollar lawsuit against the DOJ and each of these individuals personally: In fact I am going to add Bill Barr to the lawsuit and I will handle his cross-examination personally.”

Stone was convicted on seven counts of witness tampering, lying to the U.S. Congress and obstructing House Democrats’ investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump commuted Stone’s sentence in July and, earlier this week, granted him a full pardon.

On Wednesday, the president issued 26 pardons. Notably, he pardoned his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, White House adviser Jared Kushner’s father. This drew the ire of both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York said that the pardons “serve neither justice nor mercy,” claiming that Trump is trying to protect himself from legal scrutiny. GOP Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska described the decisions as “rotten to the core.”

Stone expressed gratitude. In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday evening, Stone thanked Trump and claimed that his prosecution was politically-motivated.

“I have an enormous debt of gratitude to God almighty for giving the president the strength and courage to recognize that my prosecution was a completely politically motivated witch hunt,” the operative stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump recently pardoned Blackwater mercenaries Evan Liberty, Nicholas Slatten, Dustin Heard and Paul Slough. The four men were involved in the deaths of 17 Iraqi civilians, two of whom were children. Slatten was sentenced to life in prison.

Al Drago / Getty Images

Some saw the pardons as a favor to former Blackwater CEO Erik Prince. Notably, David Corn, D.C. bureau chief of Mother Jones, said that Trump is rewarding Prince for lying to investigators during Mueller’s Russia probe. Authors Stephen O’Brien and Seth Abramson, meanwhile, suggested that the commander-in-chief is trying to build a private army.