Andrew Yang’s Non-Profit Has Reportedly Spoken To Joe Biden’s Administration About Recurring Checks

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s non-profit, Humanity Forward, has been in talks with President-elect Joe Biden’s administration about recurring checks, Business Insider reported.

The publication received the news from the non-profit’s press secretary, Greg Nasif.

“I don’t want to give away too many details, but we have discussed with them our support for direct recurring economic relief,” he said.

Yang, who is now making a play for mayor of New York City, founded the organization with the goal of promoting and implementing policies from his presidential campaign — in particular, his signature proposal of a universal basic income. Although it’s unclear if Biden’s administration would support recurring economic relief beyond the second round of stimulus checks currently in negotiation, Nasif said the incoming White House team is a “group open to new ideas.”

“I think our mission right now is to demonstrate to lawmakers that this is a really popular idea and it has bipartisan appeal, and it can really help our economy, starting with the people who need it most,” he said.

“And I think if the Biden administration sees that, then I think we’re going to keep moving the ball forward on economic relief for the American people.”

Yang’s Humanity Forward announced in May that it would be giving 20 residents of Hudson, New York, who make less than $35,000 yearly recurring payments of $500 per month for five years. The non-profit will track how each of the residents spends their money and analyze the results to determine the promise of UBI. The movement previously doled out $1 million in $1,000 cash payments to 1,000 Bronx households.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Congress is currently in the process of negotiating stimulus checks for the next round of coronavirus aid. The first wave of checks was valued at $1,200 each, and it appeared that the second would be just $600 each. But Donald Trump blew up negotiations this week by demanding $2,000 per check — an amount that has been supported by progressive lawmakers and UBI advocates like Yang.

Yang and Humanity Forward previously connected with Trump’s White House about direct cash assistance to Americans. Business Insider reported that the team is now focused on ensuring that the president’s recent demand of $2,000 per American comes to fruition by connecting with allies in Congress.

Susan Kang, a political-science professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, previously told The New York Times that Yang’s mayoral bid could resonate with voters due to the relevance of his platform’s universal programs amid the coronavirus pandemic.