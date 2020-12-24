WWE’s Natalya Exposes A Lot Of Cleavage While Rocking Sultry Two-Piece Attire

WWE superstar Natalya took to Instagram on Christmas Eve and gifted her 4.2 million followers with a stunning snap, much to their delight. The blond rocked a very glamorous outfit for the occasion, which sent her admirers into a frenzy.

The photo depicted Natalya standing in a white room looking gorgeous. While the backdrop was unremarkable, the wrestler certainly made up for it with her presence.

The “Queen of Harts” boasted a dreamy look on her face and twirled her wavy blond hair while she posed for the snap. The superstar’s lips were bright red, which only added to her glamorous mystique.

Natalya just so happened to sport a revealing outfit for the occasion as well. She wore a black two-piece attire that exposed a significant amount of cleavage and accentuated her curvaceous figure.

The clothing was low-cut in the top half and left little to the imagination. The bottom half, meanwhile, comprised of matching pants that clung to her enviable legs.

The Canadian sensation topped off the ensemble with a large black and gold belt that boasted two letters in the emblem section. She added more sparkle to the get-up with some diamond earrings, which were fancy in an understated way.

In the accompanying caption, Natalya revealed that Christmas is near, suggesting that she was dressed up to celebrate the most festive time of the year. Her admirers appreciated the snap too, as over 18,000 hit the like button within a couple of hours. Some of them also dropping a comment.

“There are simply no words,” wrote one follower, who emphasized their compliment with love heart-eyed smiling face emojis.

“Keep up the good work and thank you for entertaining us,” stated a second Instagram user.

“Every time I see Natalya looking good, it’s ruined by remembering she had a gimmick where she farted,” wrote another social media follower, seemingly upset at WWE’s questionable storylines for her in the past.

However, it’s clear that the superstar is regarded as a glamor queen outside of the ring, as evidenced by her latest upload and some of her other ones to hit the web in recent weeks.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, she took to Instagram earlier this week and shared a clip of her in a see-through top and skirt. The wrestler flaunted plenty of skin in the video and revealed that she took her own mirror to the arena to make sure that she could take worthwhile selfies.