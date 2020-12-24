‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Sizzles In A Tight Plaid Dress & Leather Boots

Yanet Garcia showed her holiday spirit in the most recent update that was added to her feed. The post was shared on her page on December 24, and it’s been garnering rave reviews.

The sizzling new shot marked the model’s first post in 5 days. She was perched up on the edge of a white couch, and there was a plasma television hanging on the wall. The living room area also featured a beautiful tree that was decorated with red and gold ornaments while a grinch sat on top. The tree was surrounded by a fuzzy white skirt. Garcia had her body turned in profile, and she looked over her shoulder with a smile. The weather girl placed her feet on the floor and held a glittery ornament in her hands.

She showed off her incredible figure in a buffalo check dress. The garment had long sleeves and was tight on her figure, hugging her curves in all the right ways. It had a high neckline that covered Garcia’s collar, and its long sleeves were snug on her arms. The middle of the garment was equally as tight, highlighting her hourglass curves. The dress had a short hemline that hit a few inches above her knee, leaving her shapely thighs in full view.

To up the ante even further, Yanet added a pair of black leather boots that were worn over her knee. She styled her long, brunette locks with a middle part and a few loose waves as equal parts of hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the update, Garcia wished her fans a Merry Christmas. It has quickly attracted a ton of attention from her massive fan base with over 119,000 likes and 600-plus comments. Some social media users raved over Garcia’s amazing figure while a few more sent holiday wishes.

“The most beautiful woman, i love so much Queen,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames and hearts to the end of their comment.

“Love you from Turkey. The most beautiful person I have laid eyes on,” a second fan exclaimed.

“Hopefully I Wake Up To You Under My Christmas Tree Tomorrow,” another social media user complimented alongside a few flames.

“Merry Xmas beauty… keep safe and have a great new year,” a fourth wrote on the post.

Last week, it was shared by The Inquisitr that Garcia slayed in another skimpy outfit. In that particular photo, she showed off her famous booty in a pair of tight leggings.