Brit Manuela Shows Off Insane Figure In A Series Of Scanty Ensembles

Fitness guru Brit Manuela shared a sizzling new video of her fit physique on Wednesday, December 23, wowing thousands of her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The 26-year-old internet sensation was captured outdoors while on a lush property for the footage, which was paired with the song “Do It” by sister duo, Chloe x Halle. Brit stole the show as she moved between a number of sexy poses that flaunted her curves.

At the beginning of the clip, she stood with the front of her figure facing the camera and walked up to the lens before grabbing her bottoms. She then turned around to showcase her backside and changed into a second look. She flipped her hair back and twirled for the camera once more before switching into her third ensemble. The reel ended with her swinging her hips and placing both hands on her waist.

She smiled sweetly throughout the clip, emitting happy vibes. Her long brunette hair was flipped to the right and cascaded down her back in slight waves. She wore her nails short and natural.

The model’s first ensemble consisted of an olive green crop top with two thin shoulder straps and a pair of denim Daisy Dukes. The second look featured black high-rise bottoms with a zip-up front and a cheetah-print bikini top. The third outfit comprised dark blue denim shorts and a burnt orange bikini top.

All the skintight bottoms highlighted her curvy hips and backside, while the tops drew the eye to her assets as they gave way to a massive view of cleavage.

In the post’s caption, she revealed that the apparel was designed by FREDDY, an Australian and New Zealand-based clothing company. She also engaged with her followers by asking them which outfit they liked best.

The video garnered more than 288,000 plays and 25,000 likes since going live less than one day ago, proving to be a hit with social media users. Hundreds of fans also relayed their admiration for Brit in the comments section, where they complimented her on her form, good looks, and attire.

“Love all of these, such a good fit,” one Instagram user exclaimed.

“Obsessed with you,” a second fan added, following with a heart-eye symbol.

“A look, these shorts are way too cute on you,” a third admirer remarked.

“Omg you are such a babe,” a fourth individual asserted, adding a red heart emoji.

Brit has tantalized her fans with plenty of smoking-hot content this week. She shared some eye-catching images of herself just two day ago in which she rocked a plunging sports bra and skintight black leggings.