Kindly Myers & Pals Pose In Santa Hats & ‘Baywatch’-Inspired Swimsuits

Kindly Myers enlisted the help of a few friends for the most recent Instagram update shared on her feed. The model and social media influencer shared the shot on her feed on December 24, and it’s captivated her eager audience.

The photo captured the group of six women posing on a set of wooden stairs at the beach. In the geotag, Kindly revealed that she was at The Heavyweight Factory. There were a stretch of sand and a body of water behind them. The girls were all smiles, and each of them struck a different pose as they worked it for the camera. Kindly stood in the center of the shot with her body in profile. She playfully twirled a piece of hair in her hand as she tilted her head to the side and popped her hip out.

The model flaunted her incredible figure in a Baywatch-inspired suit. Its vibrant red fabric popped against her allover glow. It had thick straps that were snug on her shoulders, and the sexy cut left her muscular arms in full view. The garment had a logo on the left side of Kindly’s chest, helping to draw attention to her bust. The neckline also plunged low, leaving her voluptuous assets on display.

The suit was snug on Kindly’s midsection, highlighting her svelte frame. Its leg holes were worn high on her hips, exposing her muscular legs in their entirety. She went barefoot for the photo op, to go along with the casual theme. She wore her long, blond locks down, and they cascaded over her shoulders and back. Kindly completed the look with a Santa hat that added a festive vibe to the image.

In the caption of the post, she tagged The Heavyweight Factory and another one of their pages. As of this writing, the update has only been live on Kindly’s feed for a few minutes, but it’s already earned more than 4,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Some social media users complimented the model on her fit figure while a few more wished her happy holidays.

“Hotness beautiful sexy ladies, you are all loking divine my dears,” one follower commented, adding a series of red hearts.

“Now that is one fine looking crew from the beach scene,” a second Instagrammer exclaimed.

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. This made my week babe,” a third wrote with a few red hearts.

“Christmas. Looking Absolutely Gorgeous and Beautiful you all Have an Amazing and Awesome Christmas,” one more chimed in.