Gwen Stefani Cooks In Miniskirt & Fishnets, Doesn’t Want Blake Shelton To Know Christmas Treats Fell On Floor

Gwen decided to salvage her wreath-shaped treats.

Gwen Stefani made one chic chef while cooking up some sweet holiday treats in the kitchen. Unfortunately, her creations ended up on the floor. Instead of trashing them, she seemingly decided to save them for her fiancé.

On Wednesday, December 23, Gwen took to Instagram to share a video of her mini kitchen disaster with her 10.9 million followers. She was dressed in a stylish ensemble that included a denim miniskirt and matching cropped jacket. The pieces featured a color block combination of green, white, and black arranged in a bold geometric pattern.

Gwen’s coat had chest pockets and a zipper front, which she left undone. Underneath it, she wore a plain white shirt tucked into her short skirt. She added even more flair to her flashy look by rocking a pair of black fishnet stockings and her own edgy take on cowboy boots. Her Western-inspired footwear was white with pointed toes, stiletto heels, stud-like accents, and fringe trim.

The “Here This Christmas” hitmaker’s neck was all decked out with plenty of bling. Her two-toned hair was styled sleek and straight with a side part.

She had a tray in her hand, and it contained one edible green wreath made out of Rice Krispies cereal and marshmallows. When the camera panned down, it was revealed that a few more of the wreaths were on the floor. Two of them were broken, but Gwen decided to sneakily salvage the sweets. After glancing around to make sure no one besides her cameraperson was watching, she squatted down and placed the treats back on the tray. She then left it on the counter and sassily strutted away.

Gwen also shared the funny video on TikTok, and she added one of the app’s popular sounds to the clip. It was audio from the reality series Bad Girls Club that featured dialogue between two people set to dramatic music. They were arguing over whether or not other people were “going to know” about an unspecified action.

In her caption, Gwen asked her fans not to tell her future husband, Blake Shelton, about where the treats had been. Her fans loved everything about her video, from her outfit to her sneaky behavior and the clean condition of her kitchen.

“Your Stylist deserves to be in your Will,” wrote one Instagrammer in the comments section.

“Lol lol the look over the shoulder as you walk away,” another viewer added.

“5 second rule. Plus floor looks clean to me,” a third message read.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently slayed another look that included fishnets. She wore her favorite leg accessories with a sparkly houndstooth ensemble for her 2020 Global Citizen Prize performance.