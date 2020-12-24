Sofia Vergara Flaunts Hourglass Curves In A Tight Red Dress

Sofia Vergara’s most recent Instagram share saw her looking festive and fabulous. The Modern Family star shared the image on her Instagram feed on December 23, and it’s quickly captured the attention of her 20.8 million followers.

The photo captured her posing in front of a shelf that was decorated with coral and several other trinkets. Vergara placed both hands on the structure behind her, popping her hip to the side to accentuate her curves. She wore a slight smile and gave a sultry stare into the lens. Vergara stood next to another woman who was posing in the same way. In the caption of the post, she mentioned that she was home for Christmas but did not share any further details.

Vergara rocked a vibrant dress that seemed perfect for the holidays. The garment had a bright red fabric and was patterned with tiny flowers. It was tight on every inch of her figure, showing off her bombshell curves. It had a pair of thin, spaghetti straps that secured over her bronze shoulders, leaving her muscular arms in full view. The garment also featured a plunging neckline that revealed her ample bust.

The piece was skintight on Vergara’s midsection, highlighting her curvaceous physique. It proceeded to fit tightly around her hips, and the bottom had an asymmetrical cut that was loose on her ankles. She kept her accessories simple, wearing a small pendant necklace on her collar and a bracelet as her only visible ones. Vergara styled her long, brunette locks with a center part, which spilled over her shoulder and back.

Her friend opted for a loose-fitting dress with a bold floral pattern. It had flowy sleeves that hit midway down her arms, and it had a matching belt around her midsection. She also wore her hair with a center part, and it tumbled over her shoulder.

Fans have been loving the actress’s most recent upload, and it’s amassed more than 249,000 likes and 800-plus comments. Some social media users sent holiday wishes for Vergara while a few more raved over her beauty. Half of the comments were in English, and the other half in Spanish.

“I really love your dress!! You look stunning,” one follower complimented, adding a series of red hearts.

“Happy Holidays Sofia love u and your Always so Beautiful,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“Okay…. The coral collection is really cool! Merry Xmas,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Was just there!! Beautiful island! Christmas blessings to you!!” one more wrote alongside a few Christmas tree emoji.