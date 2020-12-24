Yaslen Clemente And Isabella Buscemi Shake Their Booties To ‘Santa Tell Me’ In Matching Festive Thongs

Yaslen and Isabella teamed up for a holiday-themed video.

Yaslen Clemente and Isabella Buscemi helped their Instagram fans get into the holiday spirit with their latest video collaboration.

The two Miami-based models often team up to create content for the beverage brand Bang Energy, and the results are always big hits with their online audience. Yaslen posted their most recent production on her IG page on Christmas Eve, and it fittingly had a holiday theme. The women showed off their curvy but toned figures in similar festive red bikinis with white accents. Thin bands of stretchy fabric had been arranged to create red-and-white striped patterns on their tops and bottoms.

Isabella’s top was slightly different from Yaslen’s in that it also had a patriotic theme — the back was dark blue with a smattering of white stars. The models’ bottoms featured the same design, which consisted of strappy sides, low fronts, and cheeky backs that showcased their pert posteriors. They completed their beach-ready looks with hats that were more appropriate for wintry weather. Yaslen wore a plush Santa hat with a unique design befitting her fun and sometimes wild personal style — instead of being white, its hat band and pompom on the tip featured a leopard-print pattern. As for her companion, she rocked a Santa hat that featured a red plaid pattern and black accents.

Both women wore their blond hair curled, but Yaslen’s spirals were a bit tighter and springier. They filmed their footage outdoors in an area with a tropical vibe. In the distance, numerous plants created a dense wall of green. Closer to the women, palm trees towered over a small pavilion with a thatched roof. It covered a dining set that included a table and a few chairs. There was also a pair of patio chaise lounges behind them.

As the Ariana Grande song “Santa Tell Me” played, they swayed their hips from side to side in unison, energy drinks in hand. They turned to the side to give their booties a few shakes, and Isabella placed her free hand on one of Yaslen’s shoulders. Their brief performance ended when they toasted each other and took a few gulps from their cans.

Their video earned numerous rave reviews from their viewers.

“Very beautiful babes!!! Wow!!!” read one response to Yaslen’s post.

“Ladies y’all look amazing, Merry Christmas,” commented another admirer.

“You guys are so beautiful,” a third message read.

Yaslen was also rocking a scarlet bikini when she wowed her fans by flaunting her fabulous figure in a solo Bang Energy promo. She was shown provocatively running her hands over her body and strutting her stuff in a textured two-piece.