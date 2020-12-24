Kelly Gale Flaunts Pert Derriere In A Daringly Cheeky Bikini

Another day, another smoking hot Instagram post from Kelly Gale. The Victoria’s Secret model has been steaming up her page with a number of eye-popping snaps and sent her 1.4 million followers on the platform into a frenzy with another one earlier this week.

The shot was uploaded to Kelly’s feed on Wednesday, December 23 and has earned nothing but love since going live. The 25-year-old was seen standing outside on a beautiful day with her back to the camera, though turned her head over her shoulder to meet the lens with a smoldering gaze.

Behind her was a large wooden structure — possibly a sauna — which featured a small window in the middle of it. A glimpse of vibrant green foliage could also be seen in the background of the snap as well.

The Swedish hottie was certainly dressed to impress for the photo op in a cream-colored bikini that popped against her deep, allover tan. The swimwear included a pair of daringly cheeky bottoms that left her pert derriere completely exposed while also teasing a peek at her lean legs and shapely thighs. It had a thick waistband that was slightly curved and fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

Not much could be seen of the beauty’s matching bikini top, though there was no doubt that it was just as risque. It had a thick band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage and knotted in a dainty bow in the small of her back, further highlighting her slender frame. The piece also featured thin shoulder straps that helped to draw attention to her toned arms.

Kelly’s dark locks were worn down in the photo, spilling down her back in loose waves that appeared slightly damp, possibly from a dip in the pool or ocean prior to the moment being captured.

Fans did not hesitate to flood the sizzling snap with love. It has accrued more than 57,000 likes since going live to the model’s Instagram feed, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments expressing their adoration for the scene.

“Looking very lovely,” one person wrote.

“Nice and hot,” praised another fan.

“You’re so beautiful,” a third follower remarked.

“Simply gorgeous,” added a fourth admirer.

Kelly certainly knows how to bring the heat to her social media page. She recently steamed things up again when she showcased her phenomenal physique in nothing more than a pair of bikini bottoms while relaxing on the beach. The racy look proved popular as well, earning over 47,000 likes to date.