Sarah Houchens Shows Off Enviable Buns In A Cheeky Leopard-Print Bikini

Sarah Houchens is taking full advantage of living in a state that has a neverending bikini season.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 23, the model and fitness trainer likely sent pulses racing with a duo of skin-baring snaps that have proved hard to ignore.

Per the geotag, the images were taken in Tampa, Florida, where Sarah recently moved to from Washington, D.C. She was seen standing outside on the balcony of what was likely her new apartment and was greeted with a gorgeous blue sky that was illuminated by the bright golden sun. She posed with her backside to the camera in both shots, though turned her head over her shoulder in the second slide to shoot the lens a smoldering stare.

The blond bombshell looked hotter than ever as she worked the camera in a cheeky bikini from Toluca Swim that perfectly suited her bombshell curves. The scanty two-piece boasted a bold leopard-print design that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though its revealing design was likely enough to do the job.

Her swimwear look included a pair of cheeky bottoms that left her lower half almost completely exposed. The piece boasted a scandalous thong style that showed of her enviable buns nearly in their entirety, while also offering fans a glimpse at her lean legs and shapely thighs. It had a thick waistband that fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

Not much of Sarah’s top could be seen in the double-pic update, though it was easy to tell that it was just as risque. The number appeared to have a classic triangle-style with tiny cups that clung tightly to her chest, highlighting her ample bust. The garment had thin shoulder straps as well that just barely peeked out from underneath her long, platinum locks that spilled down her toned back in loose beach waves.

The booty-baring snaps have been showered with love by Sarah’s 1.2 million followers on the social media platform. As of this writing, the upload has amassed over 32,000 likes, as well as 561 comments and compliments.

“The most amazing perfect girl I’ve ever seen,” one person wrote.

“You’re a dream,” quipped another fan.

“Stunning body,” a third person remarked.

“Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Sarah has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Earlier this week, the model stunned her fans again when she went topless in nothing more than a pair of black bikini bottoms — a look that has earned nearly 32,000 likes and 556 comments to date.