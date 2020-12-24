Casey Costelloe Bring The Heat In A Fiery Red Bikini: ‘Merry Christmas’

Casey Costelloe heated things up on her Instagram page this week when she posted a scorching-hot new photo to her feed. The model looked phenomenal as she flaunted her incredible body in a scanty swimsuit while wishing her friends and followers a Merry Christmas.

The blond bombshell was seen posing outside in the smoldering update. She popped her hips slightly out the side, emphasizing her killer curves as she gazed at the camera with a huge smile across her face. A stack of long white surfboards filled up almost the entirety of the background of the snap, though a glimpse at the bright blue sky could be seen peeking through the tree that towered above her.

As with a majority of her Instagram uploads, Casey put on a sexy show in the latest addition to her feed as she showed off her bombshell physique in an itty-bitty string bikini that left little to the imagination. Her look included a fiery red halter-style top that popped against her deep tan and featured thin straps that drew attention to her toned arms and shoulders. An ample amount of cleavage could be seen thanks to the garment’s plunging neckline, while its impossibly tiny cups added a scandalous display of underboob to the sizzling scene as well.

Casey’s matching bottoms were just as risque, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The triangle-style garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that allowed the model to flaunt her long, lean legs and curvy hips. It also had a thin stringy waistband that was tied in dainty bows on either side of her waist, drawing eyes to her flat tummy and abs.

Fans seemed thrilled by the skin-baring update, which has amassed over 8,000 likes after just six hours of going live to Casey’s feed. An additional 250-plus notes filled up the comments section of the post, many with compliments for the social media star.

“Hi princess you have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” one person wrote.

“Wow looking so beautiful. Have a Merry Christmas,” commented another fan.

“That bikini fits you perfectly! You look amazing!” a third follower remarked.

“Omg unbelievable,” quipped a fourth admirer, adding a string of flame emoji at the end of his comment.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Casey’s page to get another look at her stunning physique. She recently shared another stunning photo that saw her hanging out at the pool in a cheeky black bikini. That look was also a huge hit, amassing over 9,400 likes and 271 comments to date.