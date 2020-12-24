Alexa Dellanos Lets It All Hang Out In An Impossibly Tiny Chanel String Bikini

Alexa Dellanos stunned her 2.2 million Instagram followers this week with another scandalous post. The model let it all hang out as she snapped a steamy mirror selfie in an impossibly tiny bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The blond bombshell appeared to be in the bathroom when she posed for the jaw-dropping shot. She stood in between the bathtub and the sink and posed with her hips popped slightly to the side as she held her cell phone up beside her in one of her perfectly manicured hands to capture her reflection through the large mirror hanging on the wall in front of her. She gazed intently at the device, ensuring that the image was captured at the perfect angle to show off as much of her phenomenal figure as possible.

As for her look in the shot, Alexa likely sent pulses racing as she sported a barely there swimsuit that did way more showing than covering up. The two-piece included a minuscule halter-style top with triangle cups that had the iconic Chanel logo printed on them in bold white lettering. They provided only the bare minimum of coverage to her ample assets so as not to violate any of Instagram’s strict nudity guidelines, exposing a scandalous amount of cleavage and underboob along the way.

The matching bottoms of the set were equally as sexy. Her lower half was left almost completely exposed thanks to the garment’s racy design, leaving her shapely thighs and bombshell curves well on display for her followers to admire. Meanwhile, the number thin stringy waistband sat low on her hips, accentuating Alexa’s hourglass silhouette. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also completely on show, much to the delight of her fans.

The model also added a white hoodie as an extra layer to her look but left it fully unzipped so her fans could get a good look at her ample assets underneath. Her long locks were styled down in a sleek middle part and spilled messily around her shoulders in loose waves.

The bathroom selfie sesh quickly proved to be a hit with Alexa’s massive only audience, many of whom hit up the comments section to compliment the social media star.

“Immensely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Love those curves,” quipped another fan.

“Baddest on the planet,” a third follower remarked.

“All I want for Christmas is youuuuuuu baby!” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also earned more than 28,000 likes after just two hours of going live.