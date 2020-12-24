Abby Dowse Flashes Major Cleavage In Plunging Turquoise Dress: ‘Have A Wonderful Christmas’

Abby Dowse was a total smokeshow when she took to Instagram on December 24. The blond bombshell revealed a lot less skin than her fans are accustomed to but still managed to look drop-dead gorgeous.

The Aussie model went braless in a plunging dress that clung to her voluptuous frame like a glove. She flaunted her magnificent cleavage in the halter-neck number that she promoted for Fashion Nova. Its silky fabric skimmed her figure and draped in soft folds below her bust before gathering at her waist.

The 30-year-old’s middle was minuscule, and her cinched waist highlighted her curvy hourglass silhouette. The horizontal band at her midriff also divided the robe into a top and bottom section.

The garment then stretched around her curvy hips before flaring out to her knees. Abby showed off her toned legs thanks to the thigh-high slit featured in the garment.

Abby rocked a pair of killer silver sandals. It had straps encasing her ankles and another band at her toes. She accessorized with a delicate necklace with a cross pendant nestled at the top of her cleavage. She also rocked a gold bracelet to complete her look.

The social media star’s signature blond locks looked full and soft. She let her hair fall to her shoulders and back in a mass of volumized waves.

Abby posed in an indoor space with blank gray walls. Even the wooden floors were a light color, adding to the airiness of the room.

The two-part offering first showed Abby taking a selfie in front of a large mirror. The model crossed her legs and tilted her hips to boost the curves in her silhouette. She then played with her hair while pouting for the camera.

Abby recorded herself in her glamorous ensemble. In the beginning, she stared at the camera before fluffing her hair. The camera then zoomed into her admiring herself and slightly adjusting her pose.

The influencer’s fans loved the upload and her words. They showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button. More than 21,000 people have already liked the image. Others expressed their delight in the comments section.

“Damn Abby, that looks good on you,” one fan gushed.

Another follower waxed lyrical about the entire ensemble.

“This dress is so perfect on you. The way it drapes your curves and shows off your body is amazing. The heels go with it too,” they raved before adding a slew of emoji.

A third Instagram user wished Abby a joyful holiday.

“Merry Christmas, Abby. The only thing that makes that lil’ dress pretty is you,” they wrote.

Abby recently showcased her flawless figure in a cupless bra and panties set. Her fans loved her Christmas-themed outfit and showered her with over 25,000 likes.