NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Acquire Kyle Lowry For Gary Harris, Will Barton & 2021 First-Rounder

According to a recently proposed trade idea, the Denver Nuggets could give Jamal Murray an All-Star backcourt partner by acquiring Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors for guards Gary Harris and Will Barton and a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

As explained by NBA Analysis Network on Wednesday, the Nuggets had a “surprising” run during the playoffs earlier this year, reaching the Western Conference Finals behind Murray and Nikola Jokic. But with the team falling short of defeating the Los Angeles Lakers during that series, the publication suggested that they could “take the next step” by acquiring Lowry and adding some much-needed leadership to their backcourt. This, as further noted, might have a chance of happening, considering how the Raptors are now focusing on the development of their young stars.

“Lowry is one of the best players in franchise history and was [a part] of the first championship team. As they head in a new direction towards [Fred] VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, the Raptors could decide to explore trade options for Lowry.”

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

According to the outlet, Lowry’s experience in the postseason, as well as his history of playing for good teams, could help the Nuggets get closer to their goal of winning a championship. It was also suggested that his strengths as a playmaker and a defender could complement those of the offensive-minded Murray and that he could “mesh well” with Jokic as one-half of a pick-and-roll duo.

As shown on his Basketball-Reference player page, Lowry had another productive season for Toronto in 2019-20, making his sixth straight All-Star Game and averaging 19.4 points, five rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He also shot 41.6 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.

As for the Raptors, NBA Analysis Network wrote that the club could improve its chances of returning to the Finals by moving VanVleet to his natural point guard position and surrounding him with perimeter players such as Harris and Barton. In particular, Harris was described as someone who could put up big offensive numbers if given the right opportunity. He has, however, seen his numbers decline following his breakout season in 2017-18. Per Basketball-Reference, he averaged 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists and shot just 42 percent from the field in the 2019-20 campaign.

Aside from the Nuggets, the New Orleans Pelicans have recently been mentioned as another team that could make a move for Lowry. As reported by The Inquisitr, one trade idea from earlier this month had the 34-year-old heading to the Pelicans in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, J.J. Redick, and a 2021 first-rounder.