Olivia Jade Rocks Aunt Becky Hair Days Before Mom Lori Loughlin’s Prison Release

The YouTube star looked exactly like her mom in her 'Full House' heyday.

Olivia Jade put on a happy face days before her mom Lori Loughlin’s scheduled release from prison.

The beauty influencer, 21, hammed it up on her Instagram page with a pic of her newly snipped hair, which had her looking exactly like her actress mom back in her 1990s heyday on Full House. Olivia posed for two selfies as she showed off a feathery new ‘do that included wispy, angled bangs and a center part reminiscent of her mom’s voluminous style back in the day.

The former University of Southern California student captioned the pic with the words “Happy Liv” and she included scissor emoji and smiley faces.

The post received thousands of likes and comments from Olivia’s 1.2 million Instagram followers. Many thought she looked exactly like her mother’s Full House character.

“Aunt Becky hairstyle!” one fan wrote.

“You look so much like Becky in this,” another added.

“Lookin just like your mama,” a third fan chimed in.

“Olivia Jade with curtain bangs will break the internet!” another admirer predicted.

Olivia’s sister, Isabella Rose, also channeled their mom in a new photo days before the end of the actress’s two-month prison sentence. In a birror selfie shared on her Instagram stories, Isabella showed off her long, layered auburn hairstyle that was similar to Lori’s signature look from her years on the ABC sitcom. The elder Giannulli sister even shared a screenshot of her mom from the original Full House series to note the similarity.

“Copied her,” Isabella captioned the pic, per The Daily Mail.

It’s no surprise that the sisters are feeling nostalgic for their mother after not seeing her for nearly two months.

On October 30, Lori checked into the Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, California with a scheduled release date of Sunday, December 27, for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. There had been buzz that the actress was hoping to be released before Christmas due to a weekend/holiday loophole, but an insider told TMZ that is not the case and that was never the expectation.

Lori’s release will reportedly be on Monday, December 28, so she won’t be spending Christmas with her daughters. While she has been unable to have visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lori has reportedly been able to email her kids from jail.

Olivia and Isabella’s father, Mossimo Giannulli, is currently in quarantine in a separate federal prison. The fashion designer is serving a longer sentence than his wife and won’t be released until April.