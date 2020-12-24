Holly Sonders Stuns In T-Front Thong & Cutout Bikini, Leaving Very Little To The Imagination

Holly Sonders tantalized her half a million Instagram fans with a sexy pic recently. The former Golf channel host wore a risqué T-front thong that barely covered the necessary, sparking a frenzy as her horde of followers raced to view the image.

The 33-year-old rocked a two-piece swimsuit in a regal royal blue. The cool color contrasted sharply with her warm, bronzed skin tone and highlighted the curves of her body.

Each bikini cup had two triangular cutouts at the bottom seam, exposing her perky underboob. The halter neck style also helped to support her heavy breasts and emphasized her glowing décolletage. Holly showcased her deep, voluptuous cleavage in the skimpy swimwear.

However, it was the garment she wore on her lower half that piqued the interest of her admirers. The T-front string covered her nether regions and had a seahorse embellishment at a critical position. Holly’s curvy thighs and endless legs took center stage as the thong left her enviable curves exposed.

Holly showed off her chiseled midsection, thanks to her skimpy top and bottom. Her ripped abs were put on display, as well as her minuscule waist that highlighted her hourglass frame.

The television host’s tresses were slightly damp, as was the rest of her body. She held some of her raven locks behind her head while her tresses tumbled down her back in messy disarray. The model’s only piece of jewelry was a statement necklace that drew more attention to her formidable cleavage.

Holly posed in an idyllic, tranquil environment. She stood next to a large pool. Two stone pillars in the background added an elegant feel to the space. In the distance, palm trees and a blurry horizon underscored the beauty of nature.

Holly modeled her skimpy swimwear by putting one foot slightly ahead of the other and angling her hip to the side. With both hands placed behind her head, she confronted the lens with a provocative gaze and pouted lips. Her come-hither expression set her Instagram feed alight.

Her fans loved the offering and inundated her with over 12,000 likes. Many of them also waxed lyrical in the comments section, expressing their gratitude and praise.

Of course, the embellishment covering her nether regions sparked a lot of conversation.

“Amazing seahorse,” one of the comments read.

Another follower admired a specific body part.

“It’s the feet for me [heart-eyed emoji],” they raved.

An admirer compared Holly to a divine being.

“Holy crap! You’re an angel,” they gushed.

The golfing maven also received a sincere compliment and best wishes for the festive season.

“Holly you are absolutely stunning! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!” they wrote.

The brunette bombshell recently updated her feed with a smoking-hot photo. She wore some lace lingerie and revealed what she does before bed.