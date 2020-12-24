Abby Dowse Showcases Voluptuous Figure In Cupless Bra With Buckle, Fishnets & Military Boots: ‘One More Sleep’

Abby Dowse left very little to the imagination when she took to social media on Thursday. The model showed off her voluptuous curves in some racy Christmas-themed lingerie. The photo sparked an immediate frenzy among her 2.6 million Instagram followers who rushed to engage with her on the platform.

The Aussie bombshell wore a cupless red bra. Instead of fabric joined to the cups’ seams, a black Santa-style belt covered her nipples and joined at the front with a whimsical bow. Abby flaunted her voluminous cleavage that spilled from the confines of the naughty lingerie.

As if that wasn’t enough to unwrap, Abby put on the matching bottoms. The thong sat high on her hips, allowing her to show off her trim thighs and perky booty.

Around her waist, Abby tied a black belt with a buckle that mirrored the clasps on her bra. Suspender belts dangled from her waist and down her endless legs. The belt also highlighted her waspish waist and insane hourglass curves.

Abby’s accessories took the risqué outfit to the next level. She wore a crimson fedora hat that was pulled low over her frizzy blond tresses,. The headpiece put a sparkling spin on the ensemble. Underneath the panties, Abby rocked a pair of fishnet stockings that clung to her bodacious booty like a glove. She completed the outfit with a pair of black military-style boots, adding a masculine edge to her look.

Abby’s photo opp took place in the well-lit interior space. She posed in a doorway by standing on her left leg. She placed her right foot behind her knee, creating even more interesting angles in the shot. The influencer balanced herself by holding onto the doorframe as she looked directly at the camera. Abby pursed her lips and pouted for a sultry snap.

The social media star’s fans showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button. The image has already racked up more than 20,000 likes a slew of comments from her followers, who also seemed rather excited.

“This is really cute… looking good love,” one admirer complimented.

One follower believed that Saint Nick had already granted them their wish.

“Santa has obviously seen my Xmas list,” they mused.

Yet another revealed their holiday wish.

“This is what I want for Christmas,” they wrote.

A fourth Instagram user made a prediction about Santa’s journey on Christmas eve.

“Santa will get to your place and won’t go any further [heart emoji]. Gorgeous as always,” they gushed.

This week, Abby spoiled her fans with plenty of racy uploads. On Tuesday, she put her underboob on display while relaxing poolside.