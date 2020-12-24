WWE’s Scarlett Bordeaux Sizzles In One-Piece Bodysuit: ‘Touch Me And You’ll Burn’

WWE superstar Scarlett Bordeaux took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a sizzling snap with her 519,000 followers. While the image was pleasant to look at, Bordeaux uploaded it as a warning to anyone who might come into contact with her, telling fans that anyone who touches her will burn.

Bordeaux could find herself in contact with plenty of opponents in the coming weeks, though. She returned to NXT television recently, and she’s made quite the impression since then. The blond bombshell was gone for months after her husband, and onscreen ally, Karrion Kross got injured. The pair have since re-entered the black-and-gold brand’s main event scene, so fans can expect to see a lot more of them moving forward.

However, Bordeaux is also a big hit on social media, as evidenced by her latest smoldering upload. The snap depicted the mysterious beauty standing on a staircase and removing her athletic body from a red fur coat. Bordeaux also wore a black PVC one-piece bodysuit that accentuated her enviable curvaceous figure, with her legs particularly standing out.

Bordeaux wore her platinum blond hair tied up, which gave her a glamorous and villainous look. The wrestler plays an arrogant and beautiful heel on WWE television, and her fashion style for the snap enhanced that side of her persona.

Even though Bordeaux uploaded the photo to instil fear in people, her admirers couldn’t get enough of it. The image has received over 34,000 likes as of this writing, and plenty of followers flocked to the comments section to give the hot superstar a compliment.

“Willing to take the risk,” stated one Instagram user.

“Out of respect (and fear) of Karrion I will refrain from looking,” joked a second Instagrammer.

Kross also made an appearance and kept in line with the fire them via his Instagram account. The former NXT Champion shared a flame emoji to convey how hot he found his wife’s picture.

Kayla Braxton and some of Bordeaux’s other WWE peers shared similar sentiments in the replies section, especially in the form of emojis. They made it clear that some of the wrester’s biggest fans can be found within the company, suggesting that they don’t fear coming into contact with her.

This isn’t the first time where Bordeaux has tantalized her admirers with hot uploads in recent months, either. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she flaunted her curves in some gold swimming attire while posing on the beach back in November.