WWE News: Founding Retribution Member Returns To ‘NXT’ Following Reported Unhappiness With Creative Direction

As documented by WrestleTalk, Mercedes Martinez returned to NXT on Wednesday night’s episode.

Martinez attacked Io Shirai from behind during a segment on the black-and-gold brand’s show, suggesting that she’ll work a Women’s Championship program or align herself with Toni Storm. The latter superstar was supposed to face Shirai on the show.

The latest development also brings to an end all the uncertainty about Martinez’s future in WWE. The star was called up to the main roster to work as a member of Retribution earlier this year. However, she was quickly removed from the stable and had been absent from television for weeks until her unexpected NXT comeback.

As the WrestleTalk article highlighted, Martinez reportedly requested to be dropped from the Retribution angle and sent back to NXT. It’s unknown why she asked to be removed from the upstart faction, though their poor reception and loss record could have played a part.

As The Inquisitr noted, Martinez was involved in a segment with the heel stable that was reportedly mocked backstage. This led to rumors that everyone involved had an upward battle ahead of them in order for their careers to recover.

Of course, Martinez isn’t the only main roster star who’s asked to be sent back to the black-and-gold brand. As The Inquisitr previously noted, Aleister Black pleaded with officials to be sent back after his wife, Zelina Vega, was released from her WWE contract by Vince McMahon.

Martinez’s tenure on the main roster was very short-lived, and she hasn’t been away from NXT all that long. WrestleTalk pointed out that her last development brand match was in September, in a loss to Rhea Ripley that took place inside a cage.

Given that she’s only been absent from NXT for a few months, she shouldn’t struggle to regain her momentum. Her time in Retribution also saw her change her name and wear a mask, so there’s no need for the company to even acknowledge that she was a member of the polarizing group.

Martinez now has the opportunity to reclaim her status as a top performer and redefine her character in NXT. This could lead to her returning to one of the company’s bigger shows with a better creative direction to pursue down the line.

It also remains to be seen if the female superstar will re-align with Robert Stone, who was her manager before they parted ways when she got called up in September.