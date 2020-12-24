Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Amanda’s Trip With Devon Ends In Heartache

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, December 24, tease that Christmas Eve will be in full swing in Genoa City. Sally unexpectedly takes Jack up on his offer for the holiday. Victoria runs into Billy and Lily and realizes that the two are more than close friends. Finally, Devon takes Amanda to see her birth mom, but things go awry.

Jack (Peter Bergman) receives a surprise guest on Christmas Eve, but it is not the spirit of either of his late parents. Instead, it’s Sally (Courtney Hope) looking to share a hot toddy in front of the fireplace with Genoa City’s most eligible bachelor. Interestingly, while she’s there, Sally gets the chance to meet some more influential women in the city — Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Sally isn’t too subtle with her networking, and it seems like she hopes for something to come of meeting such successful women.

Elsewhere, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) finds it a bit tough to get into the holiday spirit, especially after suffering through a year where she was stabbed, lost her CEO job briefly, and split from Billy (Jason Thompson) again. She’s dealt with some depression, but things seem to be going well on the work front. However, Victoria’s personal life leaves a lot to be desired.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Running into Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil) gives Victoria a bit of a shock when she realizes that her ex is more than just friends with his co-worker. When Lily shows off her gift that Billy gave her, Victoria is surprised, and perhaps she’s also a bit jealous to see the man she put so much love, time, and effort into enjoying a happy life with somebody else while she’s raising their children.

Devon (Bryton James) takes Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to visit her biological mom. Amanda understandably feels conflicted about things. When they arrive, it’s clear that Naya, who was Rose’s cousin, is well-to-do. The lawyer feels upset when she realizes that the woman who gave birth to her lives an hour away and hasn’t bothered to find her.

Amanda calls, but Naya doesn’t answer the phone, which leaves her wondering how to proceed. Unfortunately, Amanda sees a grown woman — who is clearly Naya’s daughter — arrive and bring gifts. The heartwarming family scene leaves Amanda confused because her life was so different. It seems inconceivable to her that Naya would have never attempted to contact her in any way.